Watch out for weather warnings as hot, dry summer looms

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

El Niño conditions have fuelled wildfires across Indonesia, with more than 113,000 cases of upper respiratory tract infections being recorded. The South African Weather Service warns of an abnormally hot and dry summer due to a rapidly intensifying El Niño system, with the potential for rare but heavy rainfall.

Look up and follow the summer weather every day, the SA Weather Service (SAWS) said as it dived into the burgeoning super El Niño weather system on the equator in the Pacific and delivered an authoritative but nuanced warning.

Summer would be abnormally dry and hot. Get ready, there would be heatwaves, the weather service said at a media briefing recently.

But, with SAWS there is always a balancing caveat, which is that previous El Niños have displayed a perplexing irrationality.

This is caused by sustained human forcing, especially the emission of gas pollution.

This “variability” has taught the weather service to hold out the proviso that, amid drought and heat, it will rain. This will likely be rare and could be heavy rain.

It is an unknown, but SAWS said the heat would last late into summer next year and even affect future summers.

It gathered internal and academic climate scientists before reporters on Friday to mark its final forecast on summer and to provide advice on how SA should plan for the weather monster.

SAWS has a way of trying to keep everyone calm but there was a tone of incredulity when scientists described how the El Niño 3.4 strip of ocean off California was already boiling at 32ºC.

The World Meteorological Organisation found this month that weekly sea temperature readings were already 3.5ºC above normal.

We are already in it now and it is of a magnitude never experienced in our lifetime, was the repeated statement at the briefing.

University of Pretoria climatologist Prof Willem Landman said that though the fast development of a system of exceptional magnitude had been startling, he cautioned that the strong 2023/2024 El Niño brought some seasonal “pockets of decent rain” too.

Prof Willem Landman (SUPPLIED)

Summer rain had remained normal for two out of seven previous El Niño systems.

What was impressive was how the system had already started emitting what climate scientists referred to as a strong signal earlier this year during summer.

From then on, seasonal forecasts kept on recording a consistent increase in magnitude.

By mid-August, El Niño was firmly established, with persistent and intensifying positive sea-surface temperature anomalies across the central-eastern equatorial Pacific.

The event was now a mature “coupled ocean-atmosphere phenomenon” and was rapidly intensifying, Landman said.

Measures taken by meteorological instruments were expected to be unprecedented in the instrumental record.

It is the speed of the warming which has shaken scientists and both the university’s CSIRiMM measuring system and the international CCSR-IRI multi-model ensemble agreed that “a very strong El Niño” will peak in December or January.

But, he said, the impact on Southern Africa was still to unfold, and the weather-watching public was urged to use a triple complex of information to make their decisions — forecasts which combined the El Niño system with actual seasonal rainfall and temperature forecasts, and other sources of climate variability.

SAWS’s long-range climate scientist Dr Christien Engelbrecht, delivering the latest seasonal prediction, said SA could expect below-normal rainfall by mid-summer.

Temperatures would be above-normal.

“It is highly recommended that the public and weather-sensitive industries follow the monthly updates of seasonal forecasts,” she said.

“Following the daily weather forecasts is highly recommended.”

SAWS disaster risk reduction senior manager Rudzani Malala said that while the El Niño was “not in itself a disaster, people should react and plan for it in a responsible and proactive manner”.

He urged the public to closely follow his department’s daily weather impact warnings.

He said the disaster unit was tied in with government and various communication platforms.

Pumeza Tyali, director of disaster risk assessment and early warnings at the national disaster management centre, said people must prepare now rather than in the midst of disaster.

While forecasts guided actions, local risk assessments drove decisions.

“Whole-of-government and whole-of society co-ordination is essential.

“The media forms a critical part of the early-warning system. We need the media to help.”

She urged the media to assist the public in understanding climate uncertainty, to turn technical forecasts into understandable public information, to amplify official warnings and protective actions, to reach vulnerable communities using the language spoken there, counter misinformation and keep attention on preparedness — not only on disaster after it occurs.

“Help turn information into action.”

Celeste Madondo, of the Foundation for Professional Development, said relentless heatwaves were brutal on the SA poor, especially women and children, the elderly and sickly.

In a time when the climate was throwing down more frequent, intense and prolonged heat events, the impact on the health of the poor and vulnerable was complex, multidimensional and real.

She said extreme weather events, heat disease patterns, food insecurity and water-borne illnesses were intensifying.

The health sector was preparing for extreme heat with an action plan, focusing on vulnerable groups, which involved leadership, warning systems, preparedness and monitoring and evaluation.

More media conferences would be held as summer unfolded, SAWS said.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch