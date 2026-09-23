Dance academy brings ‘Game of Queens’ to Guild Theatre

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A tale of royal intrigue, betrayal and courage will be retold through ballet, contemporary dance, spoken word and digital imagery when the Christian Dance Academy brings its latest production to the Guild Theatre in October. SUPPLIED

A tale of royal intrigue, betrayal and courage will be retold through ballet, contemporary dance, spoken word and digital imagery when the Christian Dance Academy brings its latest production to the Guild Theatre in October.

Esther: Game of Queens, directed and choreographed by Kati Ansell, will run for six performances from October 7 to 10, including an opening-night gala in aid of Fig Tree School.

The production reimagines the biblical story of Esther, a young woman who finds herself caught in a dangerous struggle for power and risks her life to save her people.

Rather than relying solely on traditional dance storytelling, the KuGompo City production combines classical ballet and contemporary choreography with large-screen digital projections and spoken-word narration.

Ansell said the approach was intended to make the story accessible while giving audiences a more immersive theatrical experience.

“We wanted to push the boundaries of traditional theatre,” Ansell said.

“By combining the raw emotion of dance with cinematic digital backdrops and clear narration, we’ve created an immersive, easy-to-follow experience that will resonate deeply with audiences of all ages.”

The four-day run opens at 6.30pm on Wednesday October 7 with a gala performance to raise funds for Fig Tree School.

Tickets for the gala cost R200 and include refreshments, with proceeds going towards the school’s development initiatives.

Regular evening performances will take place at 6.30pm from Thursday to Saturday, with tickets costing R175.

A discounted Friday matinee will be staged at 3pm, with tickets at R150, while the Saturday 3pm matinee will cost R175.

The Christian Dance Academy has also produced a R30 souvenir programme offering audiences a behind-the-scenes look at the production.

Esther: Game of Queens runs at the Guild Theatre in Dawson Road, Selborne, from October 7 to 10. Tickets are available through Quicket.

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