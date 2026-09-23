Port St Johns harbour project moves closer to construction

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Construction of the much-anticipated small harbour planned for Port St Johns along the Wild Coast may soon take off, with its estimated cost at R220.13m, according to the OR Tambo district municipality.

The estimated cost was revealed by the municipality this week after mayor Mesuli Ngqondwana presented his final state of the district address in Mthatha.

Municipal spokesperson Ncebakazi Kolwane said the indicative figure comprised three phases:

Phase 1, which would culminate in the creation of an accessible harbour site, was estimated at R72.4m;

Phase 2, involving the upgrading of the harbour precinct, would cost about R43.61m; and

Phase 3, involving the infrastructure required to connect and support the harbour, was estimated at R104.1m.

“These figures remain indicative and should not be regarded as the final construction cost,” Kolwane said.

She said Phase 0 would include detailed planning, technical studies, design and costing, which would determine the final scope of the project and associated costs.

The project has been on the cards for nearly a decade and forms part of a broader Small Harbours Development Programme aimed at strengthening the ocean economy, creating jobs and improving maritime infrastructure.

Ngqondwana said a project steering committee had already been established to oversee the development.

He said an application “is being prepared to the National Treasury Budget Facility for Infrastructure Fund [BFI] to unlock funding for implementation”.

“The municipality forged inter-municipal coastal collaboration with the eThekwini and Buffalo City metros to leverage coastal synergies, to promote local economic development [LED] programmes and showcase PSJ products on their economic platforms,” Ngqondwana said.

“The small harbour development is the niche project for Port St Johns and plans are under way to execute the project.”

He said the district’s investment in the oceans economy was already yielding results, pointing to refrigerated containers and fishing equipment placed with co-operatives in Nyandeni, King Sabata Dalindyebo, Port St Johns and Ingquza Hill.

“Seven Port St Johns fishing co-operatives, working with the Eastern Cape Development Corporation and REEKASEED, exported two consignments of their catch to overseas markets, and the Tsweleni fishing facility is now operational.”

Kolwane said the district municipality had approved the terms of reference, date of establishment and full stakeholder composition of the project steering committee.

“These details will be provided once the verification process has been concluded to ensure that the information communicated is accurate,” she said.

She said the envisaged development was broader than simply establishing a berthing point.

“The current concept provides for the creation of an accessible harbour site development and upgrading of the harbour precinct and the infrastructure required to connect and support the harbour.”

Kolwane said the detailed configuration of facilities at the harbour would only be determined through the technical planning and design process under Phase 0.

“It would therefore be premature to present individual facilities as final before that process had been concluded,” she said.

She said the municipality was also confirming the status of the relevant statutory approvals and licensing processes with the project team.

“A definitive response would be provided once this had been verified against the applicable project and regulatory records,” Kolwane said.

Port St Johns is one of three small harbours planned for Eastern Cape coastal towns.

Mbizana in the former Transkei region and Hamburg are also part of the network of proposed developments being planned by the department of public works and infrastructure as part of a long-term strategy to grow the ocean economy.

The full Small Harbours Development Programme is estimated to cost as much as R7.1bn across four coastal provinces.

According to the public works department, the three Eastern Cape projects are intended to stimulate economic growth through investment in fisheries, agriculture, tourism and marine-related services.

The Dispatch reported earlier this year that Port St Johns, fondly referred to as the “crown jewel of the Wild Coast”, had been identified as a Tier 1 site earmarked for major maritime infrastructure and the development of a coastal economic hub.

Hamburg and Mbizana had been classified as Tier 2 sites, intended to support local fishing industries, small-scale aquaculture, tourism and community-based economic development through more modest infrastructure upgrades.

Port St Johns mayor Cebisa Mazuza previously said the municipality and the national government had agreed the project would have to be implemented in phases because of the scale of investment required.

She said the municipality had already started preparing for opportunities linked to the harbour, with two local schools now offering maritime studies.

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