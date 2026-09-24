Disgruntled ANC members fail in bid to have provincial councillor list declared unlawful

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Attempts by two disgruntled ANC members in the Eastern Cape to floor their party by having its entire provincial list of councillor candidates nullified and set aside by the court, just weeks before the November 4 local government elections, fell flat on Wednesday, as the court dismissed their application.

However, after this failed court bid, the two party members will now take their fight to the Electoral Court.

The two from the Inxuba Yethemba ANC sub-region in the Chris Hani region, Freedom Nkululeko Jojiyasi and Masande Mambulu, approached the high court in Makhanda on Tuesday to have the party’s provincial list declared unlawful and set aside.

Should they have succeeded, this would have spelt doom to the party, as it would not have been able to field councillor candidate in any of the 39 provincial municipalities.

Already, the party will not be contesting municipal elections at both the Port St Johns and Ngquza Hill municipalities, after it failed to submit the ward and PR councillor lists before the deadline on August 28.

At both the Walter Sisulu and Sundays River Valley municipalities, the party failed to submit PR lists on time.

The ANC is appealing against these decisions.

The latest court battle stems from the party’s alleged failure to adequately follow processes and guidelines before the candidates’ lists were finalised by party bosses, before submission to the IEC.

Among the guidelines the two members were not happy with was the party’s alleged failure to publish the list of its provincial candidates on its website before this was submitted to the IEC.

The provincial and national ANC, the party’s secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, electoral committee chair Kgalema Motlanthe, Eastern Cape provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi and the IEC were cited as respondents in the matter.

While the provincial ANC welcomed Wednesday’s court judgment, the duo’s attorney, Odwa Kupiso, said they would now take their fight to the Electoral Court.

Kupiso confirmed that the two party members would, late on Wednesday, file papers in the Electoral Court in Bloemfontein.

He said the high court in Makhanda had failed to “deal with the merits of the matter”.

In their court papers, Jojiyasi and Mambulu had also wanted the IEC to be interdicted from issuing the prescribed candidate registration certificates, “pending the review, amendment and verification” of the said list.

Jojiyasi said their rights had been “severely violated” by the party’s failure to resolve all list-related disputes and appeals before the party’s provincial list was compiled and finalised.

“The reason for requesting the inspection of the ANC Eastern Cape party list was to enable the applicants as well as the affected members of the ANC to consider the list holistically and verify who was eventually nominated on the provincial list,” Jojiyasi wrote.

“And perhaps make a determination on whether those individuals were appointed without consideration of the outstanding disputes and appeals.”

After hearing arguments on Tuesday, judge Sunil Rugunanan on Wednesday morning dismissed the application, with the reasons to be given at a later stage.

ANC provincial spokesperson Yanga Zicina welcomed the judgment, saying this “constitutes a decisive vindication of the integrity and robustness of the ANC’s internal democratic processes”.

Zicina described the court challenge as “defective, fatally flawed, stillborn, legally doomed and an unfortunate application”.

“The court correctly found that the applicants failed to establish any basis for judicial interference in the internal affairs of the ANC,” Zicina said.

The party said its candidate selection process was conducted strictly in accordance with its constitution, its election guidelines and rules.

“There was no merit in this application on all possible grounds.

“The court’s decision to dismiss the application confirms what the ANC has consistently maintained, that the process ... was free, fair, credible and procedurally sound,” Zicina said.

This outcome enables the ANC to ”proceed without distraction towards its most urgent historic task of preparing for a decisive victory in the forthcoming local government elections and restoring efficient, clean and people-centred service delivery to ourcommunities."

He said attempts to resolve internal political disagreements through the courts, without first exhausting internal remedies, “undermine organisational discipline, erode unity and delay the work of the movement”.

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