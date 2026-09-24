Gospel artist Tsako nominated for best newcomer in Crown awards

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Eastern Cape gospel singer, songwriter and vocal producer Andile Tsako has earned a place among the country’s hopefuls at this year’s Icebolethu Crown Gospel Awards, where he is nominated for best newcomer.

Tsako, who is from a musical family in Gqeberha, is nominated for the awards which will be held at the Durban ICC on November 15.

He is one of six nominees in the category, including Ezile Jikijela of Qumbu, Max Mqhakayi of Cape Town, Gundolawe Ramadzuli of Limpopo, Nothando Zulu of KZN, and Mpho Tholozi of Mpumalanga.

Though he is new as a solo recording artist, Tsako’s musical journey stretches back several years.

A Radio Pulpit interview describes his early involvement in music in Gqeberha and his work with iBandla Church of Christ, where he recorded four albums.

He relocated to KuGompo City in 2014 to pursue media studies, a move he says helped reignite his passion for music.

For Tsako, the nomination represents more than recognition.

“This means a lot to me personally. This is a reminder that God listens and hears my prayers,” he said.

“To be nominated as best newcomer at the Crown Gospel Awards means my obedience, my prayers and my worship are not in vain. It’s really humbling.”

The announcement caught him completely off guard. He was at home watching television when a friend sent a congratulatory message to their group chat.

“I couldn’t believe it, and my wife was already excited. The journalist in me had to go to the Crowns page to verify it.

“That’s when the excitement started,” he said.

He said the family then called his parents and siblings, while the excitement kept him awake that night.

Tsako said the decision to step out as a solo artist came after years of serving as a backing vocalist, choir member, band member and support act.

“For 24 years, I was comfortable being the support under a group, a band, a choir, or a backing vocalist.

“Around 2020 to 2023, God started depositing new music in me,” Tsako said.

“The songs were too personal to give away. I realised I would be disobedient if I didn’t step out. It was time.”

His solo catalogue includes the 2024 EP Mayiqale Kimi and the 2025 five-track My Gift to the Giver, which includes songs such as Nguwe Ithemba Lam, Uhleli Esihlalweni and Mawudunyiswe.

Tsako describes his sound as a combination of contemporary gospel, jazzy influences and traditional gospel.

“Sixty percent of my sound is something you’d hear if you went to my home and my church in Gqeberha,” he said.

“Forty percent is a style I fell in love with along the way and the influence of working with different artists in different genres.”

One of his unreleased songs was written during Covid-19, when cancelled gigs and uncertainty affected him so deeply that he lost his voice for several months.

He said he wrote about 65% of the song, with his wife completing it with additional verses.

Tsako said the Durban ceremony was not simply about a trophy.

“I’m most looking forward to just being in the room, surrounded by legends I’ve watched on TV for years.

“I’m looking forward to the worship moments more than the awards,” he said.

He credits his parents for introducing him to both music and God.

“If I win, that trophy goes to their house first,” he said.

His manager, Andile Maqoma, has worked with him since 2024 and described him as someone who operates with “integrity, humility and diligence”.

“We started this journey when he asked me to be part of his co-ordination team for his recording two years ago. We have been working together since then,” Maqoma said.

“What you see is what you get, whether at work or any other interactions.”

Maqoma said he was happy that Tsako was finally getting the recognition he deserved following his service to other local artists.

“He has served so diligently behind others, so this win would make me happy to see him reaping the fruits of his labour.”

According to Mqoma, through the assistance of the Music Excellence Acceleration Programme run by the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex, in collaboration with the department of sport, recreation, arts and culture, Tsako had already started his publicity run nationally.

“We will be continuing with that, as well as leveraging on the renewed interest due to the Crowns.”

Daily Dispatch