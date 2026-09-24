Indaba held to help boys close gap with girls in maths

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An AI-generated illustration of schoolboys working together on mathematics problems. The Eastern Cape education department's three-day Boys' Indaba combined maths tuition with lessons in confidence, leadership, respect and positive role modelling.

Maths lessons took on a different form this week as schoolboys from across the Eastern Cape were challenged to sharpen their numbers skills while learning about confidence, respect, leadership and what it means to be a positive role model.

The provincial education department hosted a three-day Boys’ Indaba aimed at helping young boys improve their mathematics performance while also addressing some of the social pressures they face as they grow up.

The programme comes as the department looks to close the performance gap between boys and girls in mathematics, with officials saying boys have continued to underperform in international assessments.

The deputy chief specialist for mathematics for the foundation and senior phases, Ndumo Msindo, said the indaba was about developing boys academically while helping them deal with challenges beyond the classroom.

“The past results from the teams’ test revealed that our pupils from primary school up to senior phase cannot perform well in international tests,” Msindo said.

“We invited boys only, as they are underperforming compared to girls. We identified that from 2005, 2019 and 2023 results.

“We are now looking forward to the 2027 tests, to see if there will be any improvement.”

Msindo said the department was focusing on strengthening pupils’ conceptual understanding of mathematics rather than simply teaching them how to arrive at answers.

“We are taking them through all the term three activities, we are also identifying the misconceptions that they might be having in mathematics, addressing them immediately,” she said.

But the three-day programme was about more than equations and numbers.

Msindo said boys were also being exposed to conversations around bullying, peer pressure and relationships as part of efforts to develop them holistically.

“We are also trying to develop them holistically,” she said.

“They are growing up in environments where there is a lot of bullying and negative peer pressure, which leads to them dropping out of school.”

With gender-based violence continuing to affect communities across the province, Msindo said the boys were also being encouraged to understand the importance of respect.

The indaba sought to teach them how to treat others, particularly girls, while exposing them to positive role models.

Life Skills teacher Nzaliseko Mehlomakhulu, from Nonesi Public School in Komani, said the initiative was helping boys develop confidence and interact with pupils outside their usual circles.

“It is helping our pupils in boosting their confidence in everything they are doing,” he said.

He said the boys were deliberately mixed with pupils from different schools and districts, allowing them to form new relationships and learn from one another.

Good Shepherd Primary School principal Thulani Wana said the programme was also about preparing boys to become responsible members of their schools and communities.

“The indaba is significant because it is teaching boys not only how to behave in the school setting, but as well as socially,” Wana said.

He said the boys were taught about the five pillars of the programme and reminded of their responsibility as role models and “big brothers”, particularly in standing up against gender-based violence.

“I would say ... it will definitely make a huge difference in our country,” he said.

Wana said his school had selected boys who needed to build their confidence and benefit from mentorship.

“I knew it was not a matter of academics, but as to how the boys need to behave within the school as well as the community at large,” he said.

For the boys attending, the lessons appeared to extend beyond the classroom.

Grade 6 Schornville Primary School pupil Lukhanyo Tshushelo said he had learnt about leadership, caring for others and improving his mathematics.

“I am doing things I never expected to be doing and learning about things I did not expect.

“I am hoping to leave this place better and hoping to improve my mathematics by practising it almost every day and trying to be a better person.

“I am not perfect, but I will try,” he said.

His biggest lesson was that improvement could bring change.

Lujiza Primary School pupil Imange Botyo said teamwork had also stood out for him.

“I have been attending this competition for the past two days and I have learnt that teamwork is very important because teamwork makes everything easier because we do everything together,” he said.

For the department, the hope is that the lessons learnt during the three-day indaba will travel with the boys back into their classrooms — and eventually into their communities.

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