Municipalities losing battle against theft and vandalism

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Eastern Cape municipalities are struggling to stop the relentless theft and vandalism of infrastructure, with officials warning that the destruction was increasingly putting basic services at risk.

The problem has persisted despite municipalities spending millions of rand on repairs, security and replacement equipment, raising growing concern over their ability to protect infrastructure needed to provide water, electricity and sanitation.

A provincial department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) report has found that all 11 municipalities surveyed had been affected by theft and vandalism, including three district municipalities.

Across the municipalities surveyed, the financial consequences have now exceeded R90m in lost revenue and damage in the last financial year.

The report, which was shared with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), found that electricity, water and sanitation infrastructure were among the main targets.

The SAHRC is currently working on a policy brief calling for theft and vandalism of municipal infrastructure to be recognised as a human rights violation rather than merely a criminal act.

Cogta official Tshitsho Majavu said the department supported the SAHRC’s position, arguing that the consequences of infrastructure theft went far beyond the financial losses suffered by municipalities.

“Not only the municipal and government infrastructure is targeted, but also the households, the residential and business infrastructure,” Majavu said.

“This category of theft could be linked to selling of scrap metal by the residents, which has been hijacked by thuggery elements.”

The warning comes as municipalities continue to grapple with the consequences of damaged infrastructure, including pump stations being rendered dysfunctional, electricity supplies being disrupted and sewer spillages occurring.

Buffalo City Metro does not feature in the Cogta report, but its mayor, Princess Faku, who has participated in the SAHRC process, has identified vandalism as one of the biggest challenges facing the metro.

Faku said the metro had discovered that some of its own workers were allegedly part of well-resourced and knowledgeable cable theft syndicates targeting municipal infrastructure.

She said vandalism affected the metro’s operations, including its ability to deliver water, while creating opportunities for syndicates to exploit communities.

According to Faku, infrastructure was sometimes deliberately vandalised to create a demand for water tankers among residents.

“We’re seriously affected by vandalism of infrastructure in the city, especially when it comes to electricity and our water infrastructure,” Faku said.

Amathole District Municipality mayor Anele Ntsangani said the district faced a similar problem.

The Cogta report shows the Chris Hani District Municipality among the hardest-hit areas.

More than 40 theft cases were recorded, resulting in R6.3m in lost potential revenue, while 58 vandalism cases caused a further R9.9m in losses.

The combined loss was more than R15m, excluding additional costs incurred to recover and secure damaged infrastructure.

Enoch Mgijima and Dr AB Xuma municipalities accounted for a large proportion of the incidents, with 11 theft cases recorded in each.

Vandalism cases stood at 13 in Enoch Mgijima and 15 in Dr AB Xuma.

Chris Hani district municipal spokesperson Dr Sandiso Tyembile said the municipality had intensified community awareness campaigns, particularly in hotspots such as Dr AB Xuma and Inxuba Yethemba.

“The municipality is currently strengthening relations with the district security cluster that includes police and the local municipality’s law enforcement units,” Tyembile said.

He said the municipality had recently employed 302 security guards to protect municipal assets and infrastructure, with a further 150 positions being filled.

The municipality was also using ward and traditional council meetings to raise awareness about the consequences of infrastructure theft.

“Currently, the municipality is working on another alternative plan to catch perpetrators of theft and vandalism,” Tyembile said.

“Unfortunately, this plan cannot be revealed to the public for security purposes or risks.”

It had also replaced diesel-powered water pumps with electrical pumps in an effort to reduce the risk of theft and maintenance costs.

“Diesel engines are more vulnerable to theft than electrical engines and electric motors have fewer moving parts than internal combustion engines,” he said.

In Komani’s CBD, two cable theft incidents cost Enoch Mgijima R300,000, while vandalism at the Queendustrial substation resulted in estimated costs of R1m, disrupted electricity supplies and lost revenue.

The OR Tambo District Municipality recorded 25 theft cases, resulting in losses of R620,000, while no vandalism cases were recorded during the period covered by the report.

But the absence of recorded vandalism cases did not mean the district had escaped the consequences.

OR Tambo spokesperson Ncebakazi Kolwane said infrastructure had been rendered dysfunctional by theft and vandalism, directly affecting the municipality’s ability to provide services.

“The impact has been significant as a number of pump stations have been rendered dysfunctional as a result of theft and vandalism, directly affecting the municipality’s ability to maintain reliable water and sanitation services,” she said.

“In some instances, damage to sanitation infrastructure has also contributed to sewer spillages, with consequent risks to the surrounding environment.”

In his state of the district address, OR Tambo mayor Mesuli Ngqondwana said the municipality had increased its 2026/2027 allocation for security services to R91m.

Within the district, the King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality suffered more than R27m in losses from vandalism and destruction of critical electricity infrastructure.

The targeted infrastructure included mini-substations, kiosks, medium-voltage substations, ring main units, switches and cables.

The Mhlontlo Local Municipality suffered a further R5m in losses from vandalism and cable theft involving streetlights.

The continued targeting of infrastructure has raised a more fundamental concern: whether municipalities and provincial government are doing enough to prevent the destruction of assets needed to keep basic services running.

Majavu said infrastructure theft had become increasingly prevalent in the post-democratic era, while the government had yet to establish a structured monitoring programme dedicated to tackling the problem.

EFF MPL Nokuthula Mlokothi said Cogta’s admission that there was no structured monitoring programme showed that the problem was not being adequately addressed.

“You cannot have municipal infrastructure that has no identity, no alarm, no camera, no fence and then complain about theft.

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