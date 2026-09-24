Officials arrested in ‘ghost employees’ probe granted bail

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A suspended Eastern Cape municipal manager and five other officials accused of fraud and money laundering involving nearly R3m have been released on bail of R15,000 each.

Five of the six suspects are employed by the rural Kumkani Mhlontlo Local Municipality, which includes Qumbu and Tsolo.

They were arrested this week for their alleged involvement in a scheme to create fictitious junior municipal positions.

Municipal manager Lungile Ndabeni, 52, integrated development plan co-ordinator Thandokazi Njobe, 40, administration clerk Sanelisiwe Gcule, 31, assistant manager for payroll Mkhululi Nkonzombini, 48, payroll officer Bongeziwe Hlusi, 41, and former intern Nothembi Gegula, 40, appeared in the Qumbu Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

They were all arrested on Tuesday by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team during a co-ordinated operation in Mthatha, Qumbu, Cofimvaba and Tsolo.

The case was postponed to November 9 in the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for disclosure of the contents of the docket.

“The suspects allegedly acted together in creating fictitious junior positions within the municipality,” Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.

“Payments were then [allegedly] processed through the municipal payroll system and transferred into various bank accounts.”

Mhlakuvana said the alleged manipulation of the municipality’s administrative and payroll processes took place between 2022 and 2025.

He said the municipality suffered losses totalling more than R2.8m as a result of the alleged scheme.

“This matter was reported to the Hawks in July this year.

“However, when you date back and check, our investigation has revealed that this thing started in 2022 until 2025,” Mhlakuvana said.

He said investigators had identified about 12 allegedly fictitious positions.

“The positions, according to the investigation, are junior positions.

“However, we cannot divulge more details,” he said.

Two suspects were arrested in Tsolo, one in Qumbu, two in Mthatha and one in Cofimvaba.

“They never handed themselves over,” Mhlakuvana said.

“We [were] assisted by other detectives ... from serious organised crime investigation ... situated here at Mthatha.”

Ndabeni was arrested at a guest house in Tsolo at about 11am while he was in his vehicle.

He handed over a licensed pistol and two loaded magazines to the officers.

Mhlakuvana said Gegula, a former intern at Kumkani Mhlontlo, had since joined the Vuyisile Mini Local Municipality (formerly Intsika Yethu) as secretary to the municipal manager.

The Hawks said further arrests could not be ruled out.

Ndabeni has been on precautionary suspension since August last year on the advice of the co-operative governance and traditional affairs department, after he failed to provide answers on several matters, including investigations into municipal projects, one of them an incomplete sports field.

His suspension was later extended by the council in December, but the Mthatha High Court overturned the extension on February 27, allowing him to return to work.

However, he was promptly suspended again.

Xolisa Jikela is serving as acting municipal manager, with his three-month stint expected to end this month.

The Dispatch reported in 2023 that co-operative governance MEC Zolile Williams had raised concerns over Ndabeni’s appointment, arguing that he did not meet the basic requirements for the municipal manager position, which included five years’ experience at senior management level.

An independent municipal investigation commission recommended in October last year that criminal charges be brought against Ndabeni for alleged misconduct.

Municipal spokesperson Mamela Mangcotywa said on Wednesday that the municipality would co-operate with law enforcement officials.

“The municipality notes the arrests and will continue to co-operate fully with the relevant law-enforcement authorities and provide any assistance or information required within the applicable legal framework,” she said.

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