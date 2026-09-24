Port Alfred Classic Motor Show postponed

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A vintage MG rolls on to the main arena at the Bathurst Showgrounds during the Bathurst Agricultural Show earlier this year. Classic and vintage car fans can enjoy a spectacular display of the best cars from across the province at the Port Alfred Country Club cricket field. Picture: STEVEN LANG

The Port Alfred Classic Motor Show scheduled for Saturday has been postponed for safety concerns after extensive rain has left the venue waterlogged.

In a letter to participants, organising committee member Dave Budden said: “It is with regret that we must advise that the committee has taken the decision to postpone the H-Mart Port Alfred Classic Motor Show scheduled for Saturday, 26 September. Following heavy rainfall last week, the Country Club cricket field is currently waterlogged.

“With additional rain predicted from Thursday through Saturday, proceeding on the field creates severe vehicle risks and safety concerns.”

The committee would share a proposed new show date by next week, Budden said.

“Please be re-assured that we remain fully committed to delivering a premier showcase for your prized vehicles on a suitable future date.

“We are monitoring weather patterns and field conditions closely, and we will finalise and share a proposed new show date by Monday, 28 September.”

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