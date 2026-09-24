UDM appoints Ndzondo as new member of provincial legislature

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The UDM has named a new member of the Eastern Cape provincial legislature to fill the seat left vacant after one of its members died just more than a month ago.

The party has tasked Zolisa Ishmael Ndzondo to occupy the positions previously held by MPL Mluleki Mcotsho.

Mcotsho died in early August after having served the UDM as an MPL since the last national government elections.

The party’s secretary-general, Bulelani Bobotyane, confirmed Ndzondo’s appointment.

Bobotyane said that the party believed in Ndzondo’s grassroots experience and that he would perform exceptionally in his duties as a provincial lawmaker.

“The UDM warmly congratulates Mr Ndzondo on his swearing-in as a member of the Eastern Cape provincial legislature,” Bobotyane said.

“While he assumes this responsibility under the sad circumstances created by the passing of Mcotsho, we are confident that he will honour his predecessor’s contribution through dedicated service to the people of the Eastern Cape.

“As a son of Mount Fletcher [Tlokoeng], Mr Ndzondo understands the realities facing rural communities and brings valuable grassroots experience to the legislature.

“We wish him every success and assure him of the party’s full support as he begins this important responsibility.”

Ndzondo said the people of Tlokoeng had pushed for him to be a member of the provincial legislature.

He said his work as an activist meant he was close to the ground and understood what it meant to be a person of the people and to lead people.

“I am very appreciative of this decision which came from the people of Mount Fletcher, who wanted me to be placed in this position, and the decision of the party as well.

“I do not know much of the legislature, all I know is from my work as an activist.

“I could not say no to the party leadership which placed me here, and I want to work towards not letting the people down as I work with the opposition to help serve the people,” he said.

The committees that Ndzondo will occupy are health, public participations and petitions, education, co-operative governance and traditional affairs, social development, and economic development, environmental, affairs and tourism.

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