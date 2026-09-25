Five in running to succeed Buhlungu at Fort Hare

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Since its founding in 1916, the University of Fort Hare has been synonymous with intellectual courage, African leadership, and transformation.

More than 40 senior academics having displayed interest in the University of Fort Hare’s vice-chancellor (VC) position, with five names emerging as frontrunners to take over from Prof Sakhela Buhlungu.

Buhlungu, who remains on suspension, was set to step down early next year.

After a gruelling selection process, conducted by a contracted service provider on September 16, the names of the five frontrunners have been presented to the university council, with interviews scheduled for mid-October.

While UFH refused to name the top five candidates, it confirmed on Thursday that 43 applicants had shown interest in taking over from Buhlungu to head the troubled university, where a number of buildings at its Dikeni main campus were burned to ashes during a violent student protest earlier this year.

On Thursday, university spokesperson JP Roodt said the recruitment process for the appointment of the institution’s next VC and principal was “progressing exceptionally well and remains firmly in line with the university’s approved procedures and rules”.

“Five candidates have since been shortlisted, with interviews scheduled for mid-October.

“Subject to the successful conclusion of the appointment process, the new VC is anticipated to assume office on February 1, ensuring continuity in the university’s executive leadership,” Roodt said.

“Importantly, the process to recruit the university’s next vice-chancellor commenced several months before the precautionary suspension of the current vice-chancellor.

“The recruitment process is entirely distinct and should not be conflated with, or portrayed as a consequence of, the subsequent precautionary suspension.

“The university remains committed to ensuring that both processes [Buhlungu’s disciplinary process and the recruitment drive] are conducted with the necessary rigour, procedural fairness and respect for the university’s governance framework,” he said.

Though the university refused to divulge the shortlisted names, the Dispatch has reliably learnt that among the frontrunners are two internal candidates.

Both had acted in the institution’s highest office in the wake of Buhlungu’s suspension earlier this year.

Also making the top five, the Dispatch understands, are senior academics from iYunivesithi Walter Sisulu, Vaal University of Technology and the University of South Africa.

None of the shortlisted candidates could be reached for comment on Thursday.

The university insiders said one of the notable academics that missed out on the shortlist was Buhlungu’s former deputy, Dr Oscar Van Heerden, whom they said had left the university after an alleged fallout with Buhlungu.

They described him as a “seasoned Cambridge University-educated academic, political scientist and civil society activist, with a full 20 years of experience across higher education, government and executive roles”.

While insiders said Van Heerden had applied for the position, the Dispatch was unable to reach the former deputy VC at the time of writing on Thursday.

Meanwhile, another insider questioned the selection process.

“Why [were] the CVs of the 43 candidates not presented and scrutinised by the selection committee of the council?

“Why [did] the selection committee of the council [not] do the selection, but it outsourced its fiduciary duties to a service provider?”

Buhlungu, who took over the reins from Dr Mvuyo Tom in 2017, was placed on precautionary suspension in March.

At the time, council chair Siyanda Makaula said an investigation had established that four senior management employees, including the vice-chancellor, had failed to comply with the requirements of Section 19.1 of the University Statute, in that council approval was not obtained for the appointments of the executive directors.

Daily Dispatch