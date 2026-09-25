New drama project aims to create 250 jobs

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An Eastern Cape film production company is calling on actors and creatives to audition for a new isiXhosa drama, which it says could create 250 job opportunities for the province.

Norbert Kelvin Film is the brains behind new long-format drama series Inyewe, which is being developed for SABC broadcast.

At the centre of the series is a story dealing with identity, family, succession, leadership and generational secrets surrounding ubukhosi (royalty).

The production company, which is owned by Mdantsane-born producer Princess Zinziswa Soga, will hold auditions in Dutywa, KuGompo City and Dikeni (formerly Alice) on September 28, 30 and October 2, respectively.

Soga, known as Princess Zinzi, said the production was intended to create opportunities for people already working and developing their skills in the province.

“We are supported by the Eastern Cape government through the Eastern Cape Provincial Arts and Culture Council [ECCPAC]; hence, we want creatives that are based in the Eastern Cape,” Soga said.

“We don’t want to take Eastern Cape money to empower other creatives from outside the province.”

The company said the employment opportunities extended beyond just actors and a core production team, and included technical workers, community members serving as extras and SMMEs providing services such as accommodation, logistics and other production-related needs.

Soga said the project was also part of a broader approach to developing the Eastern Cape film industry by linking training and skills development to practical opportunities in film and television.

The upcoming auditions are aimed at making those opportunities more accessible to people who may otherwise struggle to enter the film and television sector.

Young people, women and emerging creatives from across the province are being encouraged to attend and present their abilities, while community organisations, arts networks and local stakeholders have been asked to help circulate the audition notices.

Soga, who is a descendant of renowned Xhosa composer, writer and missionary Tiyo Soga, said her work was informed by a commitment to storytelling, cultural expression and community advancement.

She said developing a sustainable creative industry required more than producing individual projects but also building an environment where skills could lead to actual employment and experience.

The production will therefore draw on local talent and services as part of its effort to keep the economic benefits of the project within the province.

Additionally, Soga said, the production was intended not only as a television drama but also as a production through which Eastern Cape creatives, workers and businesses could gain practical experience and income while contributing to a locally-rooted story.

The auditions are open to males and females between the ages of 10 and 70 and will take place at the following venues from 8am to 6pm:

Monday September 28, in the Mbhashe Local Municipality at the Dutywa Town Hall;

Wednesday September 30, at the Cortex Film Hub in KuGompo City; and

Friday October 2, in the Raymond Mhlaba Local Municipality at the Dikeni Town Hall.

Prospective actors need to prepare their own one-minute monologue, prepared in isiXhosa.

A script for the audition will be provided at the venue.

For audition inquiries, contact Nonele Nkhothana on 061-236-3755 or email nkothana@nkfilm.co.za.

Daily Dispatch