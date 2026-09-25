Redevelopment of Ngangelizwe on the cards

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An AI-generated illustration depicts the potential revival of Ngangelizwe’s township economy. OR Tambo District Municipality has set aside R1.5m for a feasibility study to determine what interventions and investment are needed to stimulate economic activity in the Mthatha township.

Ngangelizwe, one of Mthatha’s oldest townships, could be in line for a major economic revival as the OR Tambo District Municipality moves to establish how the once-thriving residential area can be transformed into a bustling township economy.

The Mthatha-based council has set aside R1.5m this financial year for a feasibility study that will determine how economic activity in Ngangelizwe can be revived and what investment will be needed to make it happen.

The study comes as the municipality and the King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) Local Municipality explore ways of upgrading infrastructure and reviving facilities in the township, including its swimming pool.

OR Tambo spokesperson Ncebakazi Kolwane said the R1.5m was not the total capital investment earmarked for the township’s redevelopment, but funding for the study to determine the scale and cost of future interventions.

“Ngangelizwe was prioritised because of its size, existing economic activity and the potential to build on infrastructure and amenities that are already located within the township,” Kolwane said.

She said the municipality was also working with KSD to revive the Ngangelizwe swimming pool, which had previously been operational.

The feasibility study will assess how existing economic activity and amenities can be strengthened and what additional interventions are needed to stimulate the township economy.

This includes investigating improved infrastructure for informal traders and the possible construction of hawker stalls.

“The prioritisation of Ngangelizwe does not mean that other townships are excluded from economic development interventions,” Kolwane said.

The plans have been welcomed by residents and professionals who believe Ngangelizwe’s economic potential has been neglected for years.

OR Tambo mayor Mesuli Ngqondwana described the township as having once been the “jewel of this district” when it came to economic activity.

“If we had done everything right, Ngangelizwe should be where Mdantsane is today,” Ngqondwana said while delivering his state of the district address.

“We have said we want to invest money; that work has started as we speak, the project of beautification of parts of Ngangelizwe, which will be followed by the installation of stalls for hawkers, and so on, which is preceded by the huge interventions in infrastructure development, especially in sewer reticulation and other interventions.”

Ngqondwana said the township had produced professionals who had gone on to make their mark nationally and internationally.

“We cannot allow Ngangelizwe to be what it is today,” he said.

The municipality wants to intensify support for sustainable enterprises, job creation and investment, as part of its local economic development programme.

Ngangelizwe has also produced prominent figures including actor Jet Novuka, former professional footballer Mzunani Mgwigwi and Grammy Award-winning DJ Black Coffee, who grew up in the township.

But despite its history and population, Ngangelizwe has long struggled with a shortage of commercial and recreational amenities.

Residents often have to travel into the Mthatha CBD to access services, while the township has been hampered by high unemployment, low household incomes and crime concerns.

A 2023 final draft precinct plan compiled by the KSD municipality described Ngangelizwe as being predominantly populated by low- to middle-income households, with relatively limited recreational, commercial, retail, educational and public-service amenities.

Mthatha lawyer Zincedile Tiya, who was born and raised in Ngangelizwe, said economic development was long overdue but warned that residents had to be at the centre of the plans.

“As someone who was born, raised and educated in Ngangelizwe, this initiative holds profound personal and professional significance for me,” Tiya said.

“The spatial and economic marginalisation of our community is well documented, historically structured to limit local development, enterprise and employment, leaving our people to rely on outside trade and limited local opportunity.”

Tiya said the township continued to face high unemployment among graduates and matriculants, rising poverty and pressure on primary healthcare services.

“For this initiative to be meaningful, it must do more than bring infrastructure to the area; it must directly empower the residents and property owners who call Ngangelizwe home.”

Tiya said local residents should be the primary beneficiaries of both skilled and entry-level employment opportunities created by the redevelopment.

“To that end, community participation and local oversight would be essential in shaping the policy framework governing access to the opportunities,” he said.

For Ngangelizwe, the feasibility study could be the first step towards turning long-discussed plans for economic renewal into concrete projects — provided the eventual investment reaches the township and its residents.