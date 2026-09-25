Teen’s debut single an impassioned plea to men

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Musician Asande Gogwana from Dimbaza is hoping to make her mark on South Africa's Afro-soul music scene with the release of his debut single, Indoda.

A 19-year-old musician from Dimbaza, in Qonce, is using her debut single to deliver a heartfelt plea to men to make women feel safe and valued.

Asande Gogwana is set to release Indoda, an Afro-soul track she describes as both the beginning of her musical journey and a reflection on love, growth and the responsibilities that come with being a man.

The song blends soulful vocals with contemporary African rhythms, showcasing Gogwana’s smooth sound and storytelling style while tackling an issue close to her heart — the need for men to treat women with respect.

“This is a special moment for me because it’s my first official release.

“I wanted Indoda to introduce people to who I am as an artist and the kind of music I want to create,” she said.

“The song is a plea to men to treat us women in a deserving way.

“We endure so much as women. It is time men made us feel safe.”

For Gogwana, releasing her first single is the realisation of a dream she has nurtured for years.

She said growing up in Dimbaza had played an important role in shaping her music and encouraging her to pursue a career in the arts.

“There is so much talent in Dimbaza, and I hope my journey encourages other young people to believe in their dreams and keep working on their craft,” she said.

“We use the Dimbaza Showcase Theatre to share ideas and skills in enhancing our talent.”

Gogwana is also an actress and regularly practises at the theatre in her hometown, where she met producer and composer Luthando Quwe.

The former Richard Varha High School pupil said Afro-soul was a natural choice because it allowed her to express emotion while remaining connected to African sounds and culture.

“I look up to artists like The Soil and the late Zahara, as Afro-soul is a genre I love the most.

“I am proudly African, and the sound of Africanism is healing,” she said.

The young artist hopes Indoda will resonate with listeners across the Eastern Cape and beyond, while opening the door to a bigger musical project.

She is already planning an EP featuring four songs, which she hopes to release next year.

Gogwana said the support she had received from people at home had given her confidence as she takes her first steps into the music industry.

“I appreciate the immense support I have been getting from home and the community,” she said.

She is encouraging music lovers to stream Indoda on digital music platforms and support emerging artists from the province.

Quwe, who met Gogwana at the Dimbaza theatre, said he was immediately drawn to her talent.

“I was drawn to her talent as she is an all-rounder, and I knew we would create beautiful work,” he said.

He said the single carried an important message for men to protect women rather than abuse them.

“My aim is to create a safe space for artists, especially women,” he said.

“I want to have a studio that will make artists feel free and safe, because there are some producers who take advantage of upcoming artists, especially young women.”

Quwe said they were hoping to release Gogwana’s four-track EP in February next year.

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