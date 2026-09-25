Tsolo’s Mayekiso-Gaya lands big break

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Cwayita Mayekiso-Gaya has landed a role as a hospital administrator in e.tv’s new drama Land of Mills and Money. SUPPLIED

For Eastern Cape actress Cwayita Mayekiso-Gaya, landing a role in e.tv’s new drama Land of Mills and Money, after years of rejection, is the result of refusing to give up on her dream.

Mayekiso-Gaya, who is from eNcembu village in Tsolo, will play a hospital administrator in the drama, appearing in scenes filmed at a hospital in Mbombela.

“I was very excited to be cast, especially to play in isiZulu. It showed me how versatile I am,” Mayekiso-Gaya said.

She initially auditioned for the role of a matron in the show, before being cast as the hospital administrator.

She landed the opportunity through an agency that regularly circulates audition briefs to freelance actors.

“I applied, was given a script and two days later she congratulated me on landing the role,” she said.

The same agency had previously helped her secure a leading role in the SABC2 docudrama, Conned, as well as one of her advertising campaigns.

But her journey into acting started long before she arrived in Johannesburg.

Mayekiso-Gaya first found her way into acting through radio, where she featured in an Umhlobo Wenene FM short drama, Inene Aphel’ eMqaleni.

The experience sparked something in her and convinced her to pursue acting more seriously.

“I fell in love with acting and decided to come to Jozi and pursue it,” she said.

Her radio background has also proved useful in her acting career, particularly when it comes to voice projection and shifting between different emotions.

Her television credits include Generations, Gqeberha: The Empire, Higher Grade, Isitha and Phoenix.

She is also set to appear in upcoming productions including Amalang’ Awafani and Gold Diggers.

Despite these achievements, Mayekiso-Gaya’s journey has not been without disappointment.

For years, she worked as a background actress, appearing as an extra while trying to establish herself in the industry.

She said being recognised as a background actress sometimes made it harder to audition for speaking roles because casting teams had already seen her in previous productions.

“I have been doing backgrounds for a long time. Once you shoot as a background actor, the camera captures you.

“It’s very difficult to get a role because the director will say, ‘we saw you before, so you cannot apply,’” she said.

Eventually, she decided to stop taking background roles and focus more seriously on building her acting career.

“Then boom, I got it,” she said of landing her latest role.

Mayekiso-Gaya said the entertainment industry required resilience, as actors could audition repeatedly without ever receiving feedback.

“You will be given different scripts to audition for different productions.

“When you think you have nailed it, you never hear from them again,” she said.

“I told myself I will never give up. I will keep on auditioning until I get something.”

Her determination was also shaped by her upbringing.

Her mother, a former Xhosa teacher, is a writer who writes stories and trains children in drama and poetry at church.

Mayekiso-Gaya said growing up around storytelling and performance helped nurture her own interest in the arts.

She also credits the support she receives from her family and people in the Eastern Cape for keeping her motivated.

Now, she wants her growing career to inspire young people who dream of entering the entertainment industry.

“I need to be known. I need the young ones to know that nothing is impossible,” she said.

Her message to aspiring actors is simple: keep going, even when the industry does not immediately recognise your talent.

“They must never give up. We all start from nothing.

“They will attend auditions, send monologues and self-tapes, sometimes without any feedback, but they must keep on until they get it.”

Daily Dispatch