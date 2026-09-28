Children swim in unsafe dams while Mdantsane pool remains unfinished

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Financial shenanigans around the multi million rand Mdantsane swimming pool project, which remains incomplete and a state of disarray, despite almost R60m pumped into it over the years, are back to haunt dozens of BCM senior administration bosses. Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA

For many children in Mdantsane, the heatwave means walking kilometres to swim in filthy dams, dodging adults who chase them away and taking their chances in waters where others have drowned, all while a multimillion-rand swimming pool remains closed.

Temperatures climbed above 30°C in KuGompo City on Friday, exposing the lack of adequate swimming facilities in Mdantsane and surrounding areas, where several children were seen swimming in farm dams intended for livestock drinking water.

Some of these dams have been the sites of child drownings reported over several decades.

This came the same week the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) urged families to remain vigilant around water as warmer weather and the September school holidays were expected to draw more people to beaches, rivers and dams across the country.

Rescue officials said they anticipated increased activity at both coastal and inland recreational areas.

NSRI head of communications Andrew Ingram said while an increase in rescue operations did not necessarily mean there had been a national rise in drownings, the growing number of incidents requiring intervention highlighted the need for preventative measures.

“Summer should be a time to enjoy the water safely, but increased activity along the coastline, dams and rivers can also result in more people getting into difficulty,” Ingram said.

A Dispatch team on Friday encountered a group of 12 boys swimming in a dam on a commercial farm near the N2 across Mdantsane Zone 11 and 12.

The Claremont Abattoir, which supplies meat to butcheries across the city, is situated on the farm.

The boys, aged between nine and their early teens, initially fled when they spotted reporters. A few returned later to speak to them.

They said they had walked from Mdantsane zones 9, 11 and 12, as well as Cuba, Sandisiwe and Eluxolweni villages to cool off in the scorching weather.

“The schools are closed and we woke up and decided to come here since it is hot.

“The dam does not have nice water but it is the only one nearby because we can’t go to town for swimming,” one of the boys said.

The children said they were regularly chased from the dam because of previous drownings.

“We are told stories that there are graves of people who drowned here and kids who’ve passed away,” he said.

“It could also be because the water is not clean,” he said.

For Sigagele Klaas, an employee at the abattoir, the sight of children swimming in the dam brought back painful memories.

“I chase them away but they come back. I know this dam personally because I lost my nephew, Thando, here 27 years ago.

“He drowned while swimming with his friends. This dam is not good for swimming.

“The kids just don’t listen. As soon as summer comes, they return,” Klaas said.

He said proper swimming facilities would give children a safer place to play.

“They are kids after all and they have to play. I don’t expect them to go to the beach, but if there was a facility nearby, I’d love for them to go there,” he said.

A senior manager at the farm, who asked not to be named, said three children had drowned there in the past and that he regularly chased youngsters away.

“I’ve seen them use plastic bottles attached to their waists to keep themselves afloat, which I think is ridiculous because the water is too dark and I don’t know how they swim past the debris,” he said.

He said theft on the property was another concern, with more than R30,000 spent replacing stolen pumps.

Another group of about 30 children was later spotted swimming in KwaSlwane dam on a dilapidated farm between the R102 in Mdantsane North and the N2 near Chris Hani.

A few kilometres away, 54 other children were swimming in a dam alongside the N2 near the St Luke’s interchange and Mdantsane Zone 1.

The children said the dam, nicknamed KwaNokofu because of its brown, coffee-like water, was popular because it was shallow enough for them to stand.

“No-one has drowned here and we enjoy it, but if there was a swimming pool we would go there every day. Is one going to be built?” he asked.

An 11-year-old girl from Zone 2 said she had never been inside a swimming pool.

“Is there a swimming pool in Mdantsane? I’ve been to the beach but not a swimming pool,” she said.

The Mdantsane NU2 swimming pool, located in her own neighbourhood, has been under construction since 2017.

The municipality first discussed restoring the Olympic-sized pool in 2009, with the project gaining momentum under the Mdantsane Urban Renewal Programme in 2010.

Construction eventually started in 2017 with an initial budget of R22m, but delays and escalating costs followed.

Blasting for a planned diving pool was carried out after the main pool had been built, causing severe structural damage to the completed structure.

Forensic investigators from EY found that BCM had already spent R56.9m on the project, while council approved a further R14.5m late last year, pushing the cost beyond R71m.

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the Special Investigating Unit to investigate six contracts involving BCM and its development agency, the BCMDA.

The NU2 swimming pool and Water World are among the projects under investigation.

A former worker at the pool said the facility could have generated revenue for the municipality.

“I worked here at the time and you could see everything was being rushed. There were too many abnormalities.

“The water pumps, tiling and landscaping were not done properly.

“All we hear about are investigations but no arrests. At this point we just want it completed.”

The facility has since become a white elephant. Its six-room caretaker’s house has been vandalised, with ceilings, electrical wiring and other materials stripped and stolen.

The pools are filled with rainwater and weeds.

BCM spokesperson Luzuko Buku said the city was concerned about children swimming in unsafe dams and other water bodies.

He said the municipality did not receive formal reports of such incidents in Mdantsane but would prioritise an awareness campaign across various media platforms to warn children, parents and communities about the dangers.

“Where such water bodies are on private property, access and safety remain the responsibility of the property owner,” he said.

Buku said the NU2 swimming pool project was at the procurement phase, with the tender for professional consultancy services for corrective works having closed on September 4.

“We are therefore in the process of fully rehabilitating the pool.

“The city acknowledges the community’s concerns and remains committed to restoring a safe and functional swimming facility for Mdantsane residents,” he said.