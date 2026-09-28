Eastern Cape rural region earmarked for green energy projects

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OR Tambo District Municipality is positioning itself for a major push into renewable energy, with three investors proposing solar, wind, battery storage and waste-to-energy projects worth more than R2.5bn. The projects, spanning the district’s five local municipalities, are expected to strengthen energy security while creating opportunities for jobs, skills development and local businesses. Picture: AI-generated illustration

One of the Eastern Cape’s most deeply rural districts is positioning itself to become a major player in the green energy sector, with three investors lining up projects worth more than R2.5bn over the next three years.

The Mthatha-based OR Tambo District Municipality has attracted investment proposals spanning solar, wind and waste-to-energy projects across its five local municipalities, in what municipal bosses say could help transform the district’s energy security and unlock much-needed economic opportunities.

The projects are being driven through the Ntinga OR Tambo Development Agency as part of efforts to attract trade and investment to the district.

Two of the investors are based in KuGompo City, while the third is already partnering with the Bhaziya Traditional Council, outside Mthatha.

Municipal spokesperson Ncebakazi Kolwane confirmed the district had secured the commitment of three investors.

The projects are at a commencement stage and are expected to be fully functional in the next three years.

One of the investors is KuGompo City-based Carbon Reduction Technologies (CRT), led by chair and managing director Khaya Mjo.

“The company is proposing a Just Energy Transition project involving solar power generation supported by battery energy storage systems across the five local municipalities of the OR Tambo district,” Kolwane said.

Mjo said the project would use renewable sources such as solar and wind to generate clean electricity, integrated with battery energy storage systems (BESS) to store energy and supply it when needed.

A pilot project in the King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) Local Municipality was estimated at about R1.2bn, with a minimum proposed capacity of 50MW of solar photovoltaic generation and 20MW of BESS, subject to final technical studies.

These include confirmation of the point of connection at the targeted substation and available transmission capacity.

Mjo said investment across the five local municipalities would be determined as individual projects were technically developed and taken through to bankable financial models.

The overall project was expected to have a minimum operating lifespan of about 20 years, based on guidance from CRT’s international technical partners.

“To strengthen CRT’s technical capabilities in battery energy storage systems, we have established and signed a strategic partnership agreement with Wolong, a leading globally recognised BESS manufacturer, through which we have ongoing technical engagements and knowledge-sharing on battery storage technologies,” Mjo said.

He said CRT directors and engineers had visited Wolong for technical orientation and exposure to its BESS technology.

“On most projects of this nature, it can take approximately 24 months to reach financial close, although the actual timeframe depends largely on the accessibility of grid capacity, completion of technical and environmental studies, regulatory approvals, land and community engagements and the securing of project finance,” he said.

The second investor is Agredia Power, also based in KuGompo City and led by Luvuyo Nxokwana. The company is backed by Italian firm EP Construction and German company Hafner.

Nxokwana was not available to comment at the time of writing.

“The consortium is proposing the establishment of a waste-to-energy power-generation facility within the King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality,” Kolwane said.

The third investor, UBU Holdings, is led by Amanda Gcabashe and is working with the Bhaziya Traditional Council on proposed solar and wind-power generation projects.

Managing director Gcabashe said UBU entered into a development partnership agreement with the council in 2024.

When the company met the traditional council under Nkosi Minenkulu Joyi, they found that it was also focused on developing the Bhaziya area.

“To guide engagements, we jointly developed the Bhaziya investment masterplan that provides the foundational economic framework for identifying, prioritising and guiding investment opportunities within the community,” Gcabashe said.

She said the proposed 50MW wind-power project would take advantage of the wind resource of the Bhaziya mountain.

“Preliminary technical assessment recorded a mean wind speed of 7.63m/s and power density of 1,049W/m²,” she said.

The 50MW grid-connected Bhaziya wind project was anticipated to require about R1.5bn.

However, its final size remains subject to a detailed feasibility study, including an environmental impact assessment because of the presence of vultures in the area.

A land claim on the Bhaziya mountain also remains unresolved.

Gcabashe confirmed the Bhaziya Traditional Council was leading engagements with the Eastern Cape Land Claims Commission and government.

“Once these issues are resolved, we will be in a position to estimate the final project size, investment amount and start date,” she said.

She said the project could provide an economic stimulus to Bhaziya and KSD, generating demand across construction, transport, accommodation, catering, security, maintenance and other local services while creating opportunities for employment, skills development and SMME participation.

Kolwane said all three investors had responded to an open tender process through which Ntinga invited expressions of interest for renewable-energy projects in the district.

Off-take agreements had already been concluded, but the projects remained at the planning and design-preparation stage.

“Detailed implementation timelines, including construction commencement and anticipated completion dates, will be firmed up during the design stages, once the technical scope, site requirements and implementation needs of each project have been sufficiently developed,” Kolwane said.

“The timelines will also depend on the completion of the applicable statutory and regulatory processes including environmental compliance requirements, community and stakeholder engagement processes, technical studies and other relevant approvals.”

She said the investors themselves would provide the funding and technology.

“In practical terms, this meant the investors would finance and develop the generation infrastructure and recover their investment through agreed sale of electricity over the applicable contractual period.”

Eastern Cape Chamber of Business secretary general Dr Andile Nontso said they hoped the projects would bring an end to the electricity problems in Mthatha and the district as this drove away other potential investors.

The projects could also help solve unemployment.

In 2023, OR Tambo announced plans to acquire two decommissioned Eskom hydroelectric power stations on the Mthatha River to improve energy security and reduce load-shedding.

First Falls is near the Phola Park informal settlement, while Second Falls is near Corhana village along the R61 towards Libode.

The stations were commissioned in 1979 and have a combined maximum output of 17MW.

A recent presentation by the municipal infrastructure support agent identified the proposed Bhaziya wind farm and Mthatha energy cluster as projects for further development under the eastern seaboard programme.

Kolwane said the experience of load-shedding had reinforced the need to diversify the district’s energy sources.

“The experience of load-shedding demonstrated the importance of energy security and the need for all role players to plan for greater resilience against future electricity supply disruptions,” she said.

At present, only KSD is authorised to distribute electricity in the district.

The prospect of major energy investment has been welcomed by business leaders, who say the projects must also translate into opportunities for local companies and workers.

Nontso said the investment could help address some of the district’s economic challenges.

“We hope the on-and-off electricity problem will be resolved, including the theft and destruction in power stations. This hinders potential investors from investing in our area properly,” he said.

Nontso said local small businesses should not be left on the sidelines.

“We want SMMEs to be protected and given a percentage of that investment, including subcontractors from this district,” he said.