Students unhappy with security, deteriorating conditions at Fairview residence

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Buffalo City College students living at the Fairview residence in Southernwood say they are being forced to endure unsafe and deteriorating living conditions despite the accommodation being accredited by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). Picture: Buhle Sirayi

Buffalo City College students living at the Fairview residence say they are being forced to endure unsafe and deteriorating living conditions despite the accommodation being accredited by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

They say that broken gates, unsecured doors and other maintenance problems have left them feeling vulnerable at the property, which is in the suburb of Southernwood, with the latest break-in at the residence highlighting their fears about their safety.

They say the conditions are unacceptable for accommodation for which NSFAS pays towards students’ housing costs, particularly as the residence is occupied largely by female students.

The latest break-in, the third at the residence this year, happened at about 8pm on September 19 when two men allegedly gained entry and stole two cellphones and a laptop.

Students said the state of the property made it easier for intruders to gain access.

The front gate is reportedly secured with a piece of zinc, while an old bed is being used to close the back gate.

According to students, two men entered the property after following two students who had left a nearby shop.

Onele Tyiki said the security guards were unable to stop the men.

“These security guards don’t have firearms; they depend on the fire alarm around the building. Two of them ran away,” Tyiki said.

One of the security guards also had his cellphone stolen during the incident, she said.

Tyiki said the robbers then forced their way into one of the rooms by kicking down the door which had been locked.

“They took a phone that was on the charger,” she said.

Afikile Ndyamara said she encountered the robbers in the passage while trying to escape.

“I fell on the stairs while running away from these guys after I met them in the passage. My body is still sore from falling,” she said.

The students said the latest incident followed earlier incidents on March 29 and May 3.

They said they had been promised stronger security after the earlier incidents, including burglar bars on doors and repairs to the gates, but remained concerned about the state of the residence.

The repeated break-ins have intensified anxiety among the students, particularly female residents.

Some students said they had asked to be moved from the residence or for male students to be accommodated there as they believed this could improve their sense of security.

They also complained about their interactions with some security guards, alleging that guards were sometimes unwilling to assist them and could become aggressive when approached.

The students said they were frustrated that their complaints had not resulted in sufficient improvements to the living conditions.

Resident manager James Seidu, responding on behalf of management, acknowledged that the residence had been battling with break-ins and that keeping unwanted people outside the premises remained an ongoing challenge.

Seidu said management had introduced additional security measures after the first two break-ins.

He said six additional cameras had been installed, more barbed wire added to the external walls, an additional night-shift security guard appointed, burglar bars installed in vulnerable areas and an alarm system linked to the existing CCTV system put in place.

“We have increased the number of guards on the property and permanently lock the entry gate each night, with a supervisor stationed at the entry during the evenings,” Seidu said.

Management also said it would raise concerns about the security guards with the security company, including questions about their training and whether they were adequately equipped to respond to incidents.

It said plans were also under way to install gates at the side and backyard of the property and add more burglar bars.

But students say security is only one part of the problem.

They want the broader condition of the residence addressed, arguing that damaged infrastructure and inadequate security leave them feeling unsafe in what is supposed to be student accommodation.