UDM wants IEC to investigate vote-buying allegations in Buffalo City

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United Democratic Movement president Bantu Holomisa during the party’s sixth national congress that was held at Jan Smuts stadium in KuGompo City recently. Picture: Sino Majangaza

UDM president General Bantu Holomisa has asked the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) to investigate allegations that municipal employment opportunities are being used to influence political allegiance and electoral support in Buffalo City Metro ahead of the November 4 local government elections.

The party has also written to Buffalo City council speaker Humphrey Maxegwana and Eastern Cape co-operative governance MEC Zolile Williams, demanding answers about the operation of the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) in the metro.

UDM deputy president Nqabayomzi Kwankwa confirmed on Friday that the party had formally approached the IEC and municipality after receiving allegations of political interference in EPWP recruitment in at least two wards.

The UDM said the alleged incidents were reported in ward 1, Duncan Village, and ward 40 in Qonce, where ANC activists were allegedly accused of promising residents EPWP jobs in return for political support.

Holomisa said the allegations could not be treated as an ordinary administrative matter.

“These allegations arise at a particularly sensitive time, as the country is in an election season.

“It is therefore imperative that public employment programmes, municipal resources and administrative processes are not used, or perceived to be used, to secure political support, influence voters or create unfair electoral advantages for any political party or candidate,” he wrote to Maxegwana.

He said the party had received reports that residents were promised employment, given application forms and assured they would be employed through the EPWP in circumstances that raised concerns about political interference.

“The UDM has received reports alleging that residents have been promised employment opportunities, provided with application forms and given assurance of employment in circumstances that raise serious concerns about possible political interference, the administration of public funds and the integrity of municipal employment programmes,” Holomisa said.

The party wants the municipality to disclose EPWP budgets, allocations, beneficiary records and payments, as well as provide details of how beneficiaries were recruited and selected.

It also wants council oversight of the programme in wards 1 and 40 and an investigation into whether any municipal official, political office-bearer or other person improperly influenced the allocation and payment of EPWP opportunities.

The UDM has referred the allegations to IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo, asking for an investigation into alleged vote buying, voter intimidation and the possible misuse of EPWP opportunities for electoral advantage.

Mamabolo confirmed receipt of the complaint and said the commission was looking into the allegations.

Kwankwa said the party had approached both the IEC and municipality because the allegations concerned both electoral integrity and the administration of public funds.

During the June by-election in ward 1, Holomisa said, residents had allegedly been promised EPWP employment and given application forms before being assured they would receive jobs.

“The timing of these alleged activities, particularly in the lead-up to the local government elections, raises concern,” Holomisa said.

“If substantiated, these allegations raise fundamental questions about the allocation of public funds, the existence of properly approved and funded positions, the recruitment and selection of beneficiaries, and whether municipal employment opportunities are being used for partisan political purposes.”

He said the municipality should account for every cent allocated to the programme and demonstrate that beneficiaries were selected through a lawful, transparent and fair process.

The UDM’s complaint comes amid previous allegations about the use of EPWP jobs for political purposes in Buffalo City.

Ahead of the ANC’s Dr WB Rubusana regional conference late last year, allegations emerged that EPWP opportunities were being used to solicit political support.

Similar allegations surfaced ahead of the June by-elections, when DA caucus leader Sue Bentley claimed about 500 young people in each of the two wards where by-elections were held had been recruited through the EPWP as part of an alleged ANC vote-buying strategy.

The ANC and Maxegwana could not be reached for comment by the time of publication. However, BCM’s Luzuko Buku said on Sunday they had not yet received the letter.

The municipality, however, earlier raised its own concerns about the governance and administration of the EPWP.

In August, it issued a directive calling for the cessation of EPWP activities for the 2026/2027 financial year, affecting hundreds and potentially thousands of temporary workers.

In a letter dated August 13, municipal general manager Qaphela Mpotulo instructed that all EPWP contracts, activities and deployment of participants cease by August 31 pending completion of the required approval processes.

From September 1, no EPWP workers were to report for duty unless they were attached to authorised and approved projects.

Mpotulo said the programme had to comply with legislation, ministerial determinations and municipal policies, warning that unauthorised commitments could expose the municipality to non-compliance and financial risks.

He ordered a comprehensive review of the programme, including existing projects, participant deployment and contractual arrangements.

“This will ensure that we identify and address any deficiencies and strengthen governance, oversight and implementation arrangements,” Mpotulo said.

The review is intended to ensure future EPWP interventions are aligned with the municipality’s operational requirements and strategic priorities.

The exact number of workers affected by the directive remains unclear, though municipal insiders have estimated that the figure could run into hundreds or even thousands.