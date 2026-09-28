Whistleblower calls for action over alleged nepotism in KSD municipality

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A whistleblower in the Mthatha-based King Sabata Dalindyebo local municipality has blown the lid on nepotism in the institution, alleging certain managers were employing relatives and their children in posts not advertised and without shortlisting for interviews.

The appointments were allegedly not even verified by the human resources department.

In one case, a woman related to one of the directors was reportedly appointed on a three-month Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) casual contract earlier this year and later made a supervisor within the municipality.

When her three-month contract expired, she was allegedly given a year-long extension.

No municipal post had been advertised at the time, according to the whistleblower.

Another woman allegedly related to a general manager was employed without the position being advertised, while the manager’s sister was also employed in the same department without the post being advertised.

The whistleblower, a former union leader in the municipality, has since written to co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams, the public protector, Hawks and the auditor-general, demanding a full investigation.

In a telephonic interview with the Dispatch, he claimed nepotism had become an easy route to employment at KSD.

“People are given jobs as EPWP workers or interns and then when they are inside the system, they get given permanent jobs by those managers who gave them jobs in the first place,” he said.

“The most unfortunate thing is that none of these posts are advertised anywhere.

“No shortlisting is done and there are no interviews conducted,” he alleged.

“They just get the jobs and then when there is a permanent post that comes up, they are employed into that position immediately, thus making them permanent employees.”

A senior municipal source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, alleged that managers were employing people they knew in non-existent or unadvertised positions.

The source said an intern in mayor Nkosi Mkhanyiseli Dudumayo’s office had recently received a letter terminating her contract, but one manager was allegedly trying to secure her a permanent position in another department.

“The same director accused of employing a woman he knows has also employed his sister in the same department. But it is not only them; the rot is far and wide,” the source alleged.

The whistleblower, in a formal complaint titled “Nepotism and irregular appointments of next of kin through short-term contracts”, said he had uncovered what he described as systemic flouting of recruitment processes.

He alleged that managers were employing their next of kin, children and close relatives through short-term, fixed-term and other contracts without advertising posts, shortlisting candidates or conducting rigorous interviews.

He also alleged that kinship and conflicts of interest were not being declared, and that appointments were made without verification by human resources.

He said the alleged conduct violated the constitution, the Municipal Systems Act, Municipal Staff Regulations and KSD’s recruitment policy, among other legislation.

“I reported this matter formally to the municipal manager approximately three to four months ago,” he wrote.

“No action was taken. I escalated the matter to the executive mayor a few weeks ago.”

“Crucially, the municipal manager has [allegedly] confirmed that the allegations are true.

“Despite [alleged] confirmation by the accounting officer himself, to date no investigation has been instituted, no report issued, no irregular contracts terminated and no consequence management applied.”

The whistleblower accused the municipality of applying accountability selectively.

“This double standard proves that accountability at KSD is applied based on position, not principle.

“Selective accountability breeds corruption. It is this culture that has led to KSD’s persistent disclaimer and adverse audit outcomes.”

He called for a forensic investigation by Chapter 9 institutions into all short-term contracts, EPWP appointments, internships and fixed-term appointments at KSD over the past 18 months.

The allegations come as KSD continues to face scrutiny over its governance and financial management, with the municipality having battled poor audit outcomes and allegations of maladministration.

KSD municipal manager Ngamela Pakade said the municipality was investigating the allegations made by the whistleblower.

Hawks spokesperson W/O Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said no official complaint had been received.

Public protector spokesperson Oupa Segwale confirmed that their office had received the complaint.

“The complaint is undergoing assessment to determine jurisdiction and merit,” Segwale said.

“We also note that this is a protected disclosure and an act of whistleblowing. Accordingly, we plead with the Dispatch to keep the name of the complainant confidential.”

Cogta MEC Zolile Williams’s spokesperson, Pheello Oliphant, said they had not received any formal complaint from the whistleblower.