Careers

Economics PhD graduate turned her pain into determination to succeed

Infrastructure research specialist at DBSA the first graduate in her family

Premium
By BOMIKAZI MDIYA - 17 February 2025

At the tender age of 10, Dr Nwabisa Kolisi faced a devastating loss when her mother died...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'Humanitarian crisis' looms in east Congo as rebels push south | REUTERS
LIVE: US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks after NATO meeting