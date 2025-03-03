The beauty of part time study is while it will accelerate a career’s growth the person is still l part of an organisation, and not missing out on the in-company politics. The tailored curriculum also imparts practical skills for immediate application in real business scenarios, exposed to subjects that equip a successful graduate to handle any challenges and make essential decisions.
Daily Dispatch
East London woman pursues after-hours study to expand her business acumen
Levelling up can expand a graduate's career by giving them tools to drive a company
Image: TED KEENAN
Shelley Puffett is a 50% shareholder in East London Company Prime Steel, where she looks after the administration of the company, plus a few other roles. Prime specialises in laser cutting, bending, structural steelwork, general steelwork services and stainless steel.
Puffett was a pupil at Clarendon School and then went on to Walter Sisulu University, where she completed a BCom degree.
At the age of 30, she resumed studying, signing up for a postgraduate diploma in business administration (PDBA), an extremely challenging course. Puffett also has a share in two smaller companies she believes might be poised for expansion.
While many people could sit back and relax, and metaphorically count the money, Puffett’s “go getting” business acumen would not allow it.
“When you are doing the same thing day in and day out, despite how essential and valuable it is to the company or the individual, I found that my brain became quite stagnant.
“I used to joke that I should put jumper cables on my ears to speed up my thinking, or I needed to go back to university — which seemed like a smart move. So I scoured the internet and decided I would do something that would expand my understanding of the world of business.”
She decided to apply to study the PDBA, which is a part-time management course that broadly covers business knowledge and leadership skills in the context of dynamic emerging economies.
“This will take me up to an NQF level 8 qualification from my current degree and when I pass I will probably head on and take a full MBA.
She said her academic performance at school was probably not that much better than middle of the road but she did more than enough to pass.
“I was, perhaps, a little better than average in pure academics at Claredon. I was more into consumer studies, as well as cooking, and really didn’t know what I wanted to do. I was more of a floating soul and certainly not accomplished on the sport field.
She said a PDBA part-time programme covers a lot of the same fundamental business principles found in a Masters of Business Administration, although probably at a slightly different level. It will speed up a successful graduate’s career by giving them the tools to drive a company.
