Careers

Fort Hare agricultural scientist’s research boosted by grant award

Premium
By BOMIKAZI MDIYA - 24 March 2025

Trailblazing University of Fort Hare lecturer Dr Hildegard Witbooi-Masayiti has received the coveted Thuthuka Grant Award...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Namibia's first female president vows to tackle joblessness | Reuters
LIVE: UNAIDS directors react to the impact of US funding cuts on HIV response