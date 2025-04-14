Medical specialist’s career path inspired by several people in his youth
Dr Anthony Mfundo Feketshane driven by a passion to positively affect people’s lives
Dr Anthony Mfundo Feketshane, a 52-year-old medical specialist hailing from the small town of Cala in the Eastern Cape, had a strong calling to embark on a profession in healthcare and now serves his patients with compassion and empathy, as well as providing exceptional medical expertise...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.