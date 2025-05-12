Butterworth-born woman a systems engineer in UK’s space industry
Every young African should have a shot at the moon, says Linda Ngozwana
From a rural town in the Eastern Cape to the heart of one of the world’s most advanced industries, Linda Ngozwana is reaching for the stars...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.