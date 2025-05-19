Business chamber’s Robson loves that her job is packed with different challenges
After running a modelling agency and doing charitable work, increasing BKCOB’s membership the next goal
Volenti Robson manages membership and events liaison at the Border Kei Chamber of Business (BKCOB) based in East London...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.