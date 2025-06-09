Careers

Positivity underlines safety officer’s aim to make a difference

Ina Dike uses her passion to drive programmes about protecting road users

Premium
By BOMIKAZI MDIYA - 09 June 2025

Ina Dike, a passionate road safety officer with the Eastern Cape department of transport, is on a mission to make SA’s roads safer — one motorist at a time...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Elon Musk Calls For President Trump's Impeachment | Musk Vs Trump | Trump ...
'Tsotsi' co-stars, filmmakers and friends pay tribute to Presley Chweneyage