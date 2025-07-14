Careers

Social media activist making a name for herself through unpacking tough issues

With a background in politics, philosophy, and economics, Jaxx helping others make sense of complex topics

Premium
By MPUMZI MSHWESHWE - 14 July 2025

Komani-born Amahle “Jaxx” Jaxa has been making waves and breaking barriers, with her business and social ventures having made her a household name throughout the country...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Trump to Send Patriot Missiles to Ukraine, Says Putin Bombs Everyone | ...
Championship footballers VISIBLY ANNOYED as Trump CRASHES celebration