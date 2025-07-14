Social media activist making a name for herself through unpacking tough issues
With a background in politics, philosophy, and economics, Jaxx helping others make sense of complex topics
Komani-born Amahle “Jaxx” Jaxa has been making waves and breaking barriers, with her business and social ventures having made her a household name throughout the country...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.