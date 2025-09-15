New digital platform reshapes how South Africans buy cars
Curiosity about millennial and Gen Z buyer behaviour led Sinolwam Ilunga to identify a gap in the motoring industry and launch hukmeup.co.za (hukmeup.co.za), a digital platform aimed at making car buying simpler and more transparent...
