Open day highlights career opportunities in agriculture
The Dohne Agricultural Research Institute in Stutterheim held its first agricultural open day — a groundbreaking initiative aimed at promoting food and nutrition security through climate-smart agriculture...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.