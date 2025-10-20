Though a chartered accountant and lecturer, raising cattle is in his blood
Nqabarha cooperative member credits his late mother for his success and passion for farming
Despite considering himself “a numbers guy”, Sindisa Dunga, a qualified Eastern Cape-born chartered accountant, has always been passionate about farming and raising his own herd of animals...
