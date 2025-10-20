Careers

Though a chartered accountant and lecturer, raising cattle is in his blood

Nqabarha cooperative member credits his late mother for his success and passion for farming

Premium
By SIKHO NTSHOBANE - 20 October 2025

Despite considering himself “a numbers guy”, Sindisa Dunga, a qualified Eastern Cape-born chartered accountant, has always been passionate about farming and raising his own herd of animals...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry | Livestream | Monday , 20 October 2025
The Cradock Four Inquest | 20 October 2025