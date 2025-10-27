Companies need to adapt to remain relevant

The expectations of SA Gen Zs are rapidly reshaping how companies approach compliance, risk and governance, driving a significant shift away from traditional models towards more agile, values-driven and tech-enabled frameworks.
Gen Z, which includes people born between 1995 and 2010, is now the largest generation in SA. It is projected to make up about 40% of the country’s workforce by 2030.
According to the Bureau of Market Research’s “Personal Income Estimates for SA, 2020—2025” report, while only one in five Gen Zs are currently employed, many are still completing their studies and therefore are in a “transition” period between tertiary education and the working world.
What is notable about those earning an income is that they favour “poly-jobbing”, with the 2024 Old Mutual Savings & Investment Monitor showing that 73% of Gen Zs are “managing multiple income-generating activities simultaneously”.
It is a trend that has not gone unnoticed by Muhammad Ali, MD of SA standardisation specialist World Wide Industrial & Systems Engineers (WWISE).
Though the pandemic accelerated Gen Z’s desire for flexible work environments and better work-life balance, this shift also brought new challenges.
“Many younger employees are juggling multiple jobs, often without disclosure, which compromises both quality and compliance,” Ali said.
“They prefer freedom from deadlines, and that often clashes with structured compliance expectations.
“Gen Z is not the generation to believe in the long haul or ‘trust the process’. They’re results-driven, value immediacy and seek flexibility, often challenging the rigid structures of legacy compliance systems. Gen Z brings a different energy — one that is balanced, independent and highly digital.”
However, companies are beginning to understand that compliance requirements can be met provided they align with what matters to this generation.
Ali said WWISE has seen a sharp increase in demand for solutions focused on mental health and wellness. Companies are realising that managing psychological risks isn’t simply good practice — it’s essential for productivity and retention.
Internationally-recognised standards such as SANS 16001 and ISO 45003, which deal with wellness, health and psychological safety, are being adopted more widely.
The key is for ISO management systems to evolve and remain relevant, Ali added.
“Gen Zs won’t engage with text-heavy policies and procedures. They want information presented in engaging, digital formats — videos, infographics, gamified eLearning and even virtual reality.”
But while Gen Z may be less focused on traditional documentation, they care deeply about ethical governance, so long as the purpose is clear. Ali said they ask the right questions: “why does this matter?’ and ‘what impact does it have?” being two examples.
“That level of scrutiny, when channelled properly, can bridge the gap between superficial tick-box compliance and authentic, values-driven governance.”
He foresees a huge transformation in risk and compliance frameworks, such as manual systems using traditional computer office software becoming obsolete. The future lies in the use of data visualisation, automation, machine learning, blockchain and AI to embed compliance into operations without disruption.
Ali warned companies that they needed to adapt quickly or risk becoming irrelevant.
“Organisations must invest in innovative tools and methods that resonate with Gen Z. Those who resist change will be left behind.”
Companies need to adapt to remain relevant
Image: Redd Francisco/Unsplash
