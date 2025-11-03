Weaving heritage and modernity into fashion looks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sisonke Maqhashu, 31, and her vibrant creations which tell stories and look beautiful.

In a world where creativity meets culture, storyteller and designer Sisonke Maqhashu uses fabric, form, and fashion to breathe life into narratives often left untold.

Through her hands, garments become symbols of heritage, emotion, and imagination — reflections of both her personal journey and the spirit of those she designs for.

“I am an innovative storyteller. Through fashion designing and styling, I articulate untold stories and bring characters to life,” she said.

Born and raised in the Eastern Cape, Maqhashu’s entry into the creative world has been shaped by both education and experience. A Walter Sisulu University graduate with a national diploma in fashion design, she has merged academic knowledge with artistic intuition.

Her final-year collection, An Ode To Mother, paid homage to the generational transfer of creativity —from mother to daughter — expressed through fibre art techniques such as crochet, knitting, and macramé.

“My collection was both a celebration of womanhood and a tribute to sustainability and functionality,” Maqhashu said.

At 31, Maqhashu has worked across multiple creative fields and has established herself as a versatile force in SA’s cultural and creative industry.

Her skills span garment construction, styling, set dressing, interior décor, event organisation, and mixed media visual arts.

She believes that every creative process requires “empathy and collaboration”.

“Working with people’s bodies has taught me the importance of respecting personal space. Every project —whether in fashion, film, or live performance —is about honouring the vision and telling the story truthfully,” she said.

Recently, Maqhashu joined the team behind the Old Buck Gin advertisement, produced by The Hive Productions in East London.

“I was collaborating through Sivubuhle Media, and my role involved sourcing traditional Xhosa attire, managing wardrobe continuity, and ensuring the authenticity of the set’s cultural expression,” she said.

Maqhashu said the advert celebrated Xhosa heritage through traditional fashion, cuisine, and music —reminding audiences of the beauty of identity and belonging.

Her creative fingerprint can also be seen at the Mandela Bay Arts Festival, where she worked with Umle, a Gqeberha-based band, on their live performance, Unyaka Ones’qhuma.

Designing and styling for the group’s backing vocalists, she captured their aesthetic through colour, texture, and cultural symbolism — blending functionality with artistry.

Her storytelling capabilities further extends into conceptual photography, having collaborated with photographers Vato Wear and Masixole Mfecane on projects exploring the relationship between nature, the ocean, and the black woman’s essence.

Beyond the lens, Maqhashu has contributed to feature films such as Glasshouse and Kaalgat Karel, serving as a costume assistant and standby wardrobe artist —ensuring character continuity and visual authenticity on set.

Her passion for collaboration culminates in community-driven events such as the Art Side Goods and Sounds Experience, a platform celebrating musicians, poets, visual artists, and designers.

The event fuses art, fashion, and food —a true reflection of her multidisciplinary artistry and belief in creative unity.

To young people and aspiring entrepreneurs, Maqhashu offers heartfelt advice: “Trust your instincts, stay curious, and never stop learning.

“Surround yourself with people who believe in your vision and support your goals. Don’t be afraid to take risks and step outside your comfort zone.”

Through every project and performance, Maqhashu continues to honour her roots, her craft, and her calling as a cultural storyteller — weaving together threads of heritage and imagination, one story, one stitch at a time.

Daily Dispatch