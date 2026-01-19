Entrepreneur’s ‘smoother’ take on craft gin his winning secret

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bongolethu Bizani, 35, founder of Breeze Premium Gin, with bottles of his locally developed gin. Picture: Supplied

Bongolethu Bizani’s entrepreneurial spirit, personal experience and skills training have seen his Breeze Premium Gin brand dream finally come to fruition in the competitive craft gin market.

The 35-year-old, from Kiwane village in Tsholomnqa, near East London, was raised in a rural household by a police officer father and a mother who is a teacher.

Bizani said discipline, education and hard work were central values in his upbringing.

“I always wanted to be a successful businessman. But my parents believed strongly in education,” he said.

After learning that beer was made from maize, Bizani decided to pursue agriculture, hoping it would one day help him understand alcohol production.

He enrolled for a Bachelor of Agriculture at the University of Fort Hare.

University life, however, shifted his focus.

“That is where I started partying and forgot about the dream,” he said.

It was also where he began drinking alcohol regularly and observed how social drinking, when done responsibly, brought people together.

“I gained lifetime friendships through alcohol, and I saw how people have fun and enjoy themselves when drinking responsibly,” he said.

The idea of creating his own craft gin resurfaced years later, in June 2023, after he saw a social media post about a locally produced gin that had won an international award.

Curious, he contacted the person behind the post and learnt that he owned a distillery.

“The dream came back,” he said.

After discussions, the distiller sent him a sample and invited him to describe what he wanted in a gin.

Bizani’s brief was shaped by a long-standing discomfort with the spirit.

He said he struggled to drink gin neat because of its sharp smell and harsh burn in the throat.

“I never imagined myself drinking gin. But now I drink Breeze Premium Gin because of its smooth taste and the smell not being sharp.”

Breeze Premium Gin is positioned as a smooth, neat-drinking gin at a more accessible price.

“Most smooth gins are expensive, so I wanted to introduce a premium gin with the price of a normal gin.”

The recommended retail price is R198 per bottle.

Breeze Premium Gin is distilled using natural herbs which do not cause a hangover the following day, if you don’t mix it with other alcohol brands. — Bongolethu Bizani

He said Breeze was distilled using natural herbs, which led to a smoother drinking experience and fewer after-effects when consumed on its own.

“Breeze Premium Gin is distilled using natural herbs which do not cause a hangover the following day, if you don’t mix it with other alcohol brands.”

The gin is distilled and bottled in Johannesburg by Lilula Beverages.

Bizani owns the brand independently and works with the distillery with regards to production.

Distribution, however, remains limited. He said administrative and regulatory hurdles had slowed expansion into major retail outlets.

“One of the reasons the gin is not in well-known retail stores is that I am struggling with a VAT certificate.

“I approached Sars [SA Revenue Service] last year and I was told I must come with proof that I make R50,000 a year from sales,” Bizani said.

For now, Breeze is sold directly through social media and selected outlets.

Customers can place orders via Facebook (Breeze Premium Gin), TikTok (@breeze_premiumgin), Instagram (@breezepremiumgin), or by contacting Bizani directly.

In Alice, the gin is available at Discount Bottle Store at the standard price.

Bizani said his current focus was on placing Breeze in trendy establishments and fine-dining restaurants that served craft cocktails, while ensuring compliance with liquor laws.

“It is available only at licensed outlets, promoting responsible drinking, and strictly no sales to under 18s.”

Plans to expand

In the short term, he plans to strengthen the brand’s presence in the Eastern Cape.

His medium-term goal is to expand into major cities such as Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg.

“I already have customers in different provinces, but they struggle to get the product.”

For Bizani, Breeze represents both a business venture and a personal response to a product he once avoided.

By reworking gin to suit his own palate, he is testing whether a smoother, more affordable option can find space in a crowded market.