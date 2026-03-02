From cellphone beats to MTV Base stardom

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Young music DJ and producer has managed to produce music using his cellphone.Some of the songs have appeared on DSTV music shows like MTV Base and Africa as well as on huge commercial radio stations like Umhlobo Wenene and Motsweding FM.

When an 18-year-old Phikolomzi Zikhali — then a Grade 11 pupil — played his older sister a song he had produced using only his smartphone in 2018, she was stunned and visibly proud.

Four years later, it was Zikhali’s turn to feel overwhelmed.

Now known as DJ Owam, he heard his music broadcast on television for the first time in 2022. He had featured on Vuma by fellow Mbizana artist Gemini RSA, which aired on MTV Base.

Now 25, the self-taught music producer and DJ has attracted national attention after turning his cellphone into what he describes as a “music weapon”. Several of his songs — with beats created on his phone — have been played on MTV Base, Trace Africa and major commercial radio stations including Umhlobo Wenene FM and Motsweding FM.

“I used to listen to a lot of weekend remixes when I came across this RnB song by [American singer-songwriter] Natalie Taylor and I wanted to remix it,” he said, recalling how his journey began.

“I downloaded the vocals and created my own beat. I remember playing it for my older sister and she wanted to know if I had produced it myself. She was visibly impressed and proud. She was the one who gave me my first approval in music.”

Born in Gomolo village in Port St Johns, Zikhali moved to Ludeke Halt in rural Mbizana, in the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Local Municipality, at a young age. Though he initially wanted to become a policeman, he said the pull of music proved stronger.

He was first drawn to hip hop, listening to artists such as Duncan and Zakwe on the radio. Later, he discovered Gqom, inspired by producers like DJ Tira and Big Nuz.

In 2018, he decided to pursue music seriously. He began researching how to become a DJ and learning about music production through YouTube tutorials.

I remember the neighbour saying it was very rare for a young person my age to be so driven and to appear on television. My neighbour encouraged me to keep going — Phikolomzi Zikhali, DJ

His breakthrough came in 2022 when he featured on Gemini RSA’s Vuma. When he was told the song would air on MTV Base — and later on Trace Africa — he said he could hardly believe it.

“I remember it was a Saturday and I was in a village in Mthatha where I stayed and attended school. At first I was shocked. When I was informed, I posted on social networks and even ran to a neighbour’s house to tell him that I would appear on television because we did not have DStv where I stayed,” he said.

“I remember the neighbour saying it was very rare for a young person my age to be so driven and to appear on television. My neighbour encouraged me to keep going.

“Interestingly, on that day after seeing the song, I battled to sleep at night. I just would not fall asleep. It felt like I had moved to another level, like something huge had happened. The way I was so happy — it is difficult to express it in words even today.”

Zikhali’s early productions were created using FL Studio Mobile, a beat-making app he downloaded onto his phone. His Gqom remake of Surrender was produced on a Vodafone Smart Kicker handset.

His own track Nyani Nyani, also created using his cellphone, was later played on MTV Base. In 2023, his song Inyembezi received airplay on Motsweding FM and Port St Johns-based Sajonisi Youth Radio.

He credits Cape Town-born DJ and producer Mr Thela — born Simphiwe Sihawu — as his inspiration. Mr Thela began his career in 2016 at the age of 16.

Zikhali hopes to collaborate with his idol one day. He now owns a laptop, which he uses to create beats, and plans to return to school to study sound engineering.

“At home, they have been supportive of my music from day one. When they hear that my song is going to be played, either on TV or on radio, they drop everything so that they can watch or listen to it,” he said.

