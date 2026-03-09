Gugu Mbuku's blend of engineering and creativity shines

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

CREATIVE LEADER: Mthatha-born civil engineer Gugu Mbuku has built a career that moves between the boardroom and the creative stage.

A graduate of the University of Cape Town in project management and the University of the Witwatersrand in business administration, Mbuku has spent more than 25 years working in the built environment, corporate spaces and the entertainment industry.

From engineering to music production, consulting and writing, his journey reflects a balanced pursuit of both professional growth and creative purpose.

Although he had long been involved in music as a church keyboardist, he had never imagined pursuing it professionally.

“That realisation sparked in me the determination to explore that part of myself,” he said.

The discovery opened doors to opportunities in music and television production, where he worked with several well-known brands. “And as they say, the rest is history.”

Mbuku said while his creative interests were growing, he continued to develop his career in the built environment; working as a civil engineering technician before later becoming a project manager.

During this time, he said he discovered a strong interest in strategic planning and development, which led him to return to university to further his studies.

His corporate journey continued for several years before he made another important shift.

“I later left to pursue being a consultant, author and speaker, and that was the creative in me crying to come out,” he said.

Doubts come almost every season. Progress, especially as a creative, is filled with uncertainty, and that comes with doubt — Gugu Mbuku, civil engineer

Mbuku said being a creative is an emotional rollercoaster, because self -discovery is very hard to balance with meeting responsibilities and people’s expectations.

Along the way, he has taken what he calls “uncomfortable detours” while trying to find balance between his professional responsibilities and his creative calling.

“Doubts come almost every season. Progress, especially as a creative, is filled with uncertainty, and that comes with doubt,” Mbuku said

The important thing is to never allow your journey to be defined by doubts and fears. I focus on my goals and keep moving.”

“What motivates me is the desire to empty myself of, and share with others, everything God has given me as a creative and leader before I depart from this world,” he said.

“I want to have a positive impact and leave a positive legacy.”

He is currently promoting his new book, I Had To Leave To Live, a project that has taken five years to complete. The first leg of the book launch took place on March 7 at the East London Golf Club.

In addition, Mbuku is working on three more books, focusing on leadership, faith and marriage, which are expected to be released later this year. Alongside his writing, he is also producing music for two artists while developing his own music project.

Despite his many professional milestones, Mbuku believes his greatest achievement lies in personal growth.

“Self-discovery and acceptance come to mind,” he said.

“That enabled me to use all the knowledge and training I acquired academically and experientially to build my creativity and a life from it.”

For young people hoping to pursue careers in creative industries, his advice is simple but realistic.

“There is no easy road to reaching your destiny,” Mbuku said.

“Being a creative will be met with a lot of no’s and doors closed in your face. Failure is part of the journey, not the end. Be resilient and keep believing in yourself.”

