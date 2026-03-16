Boredom sparks new business in KuGompo

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OH CRUMBS’ BEST: From left Jessica, Sharon and Clifford Samuels (shareholders), and Monique Bezuidenhout and Laurika Olivier, who run Oh Crumbs.

It would be an interesting exercise counting the number of new businesses that emerge in KuGompo, prompted by one thing: boredom. They are often linked to skills in a career that is past retirement age.

Instead of tiring of parking off on the couch in front of the TV, these people build businesses.

Sharon and Clifford Samuels beat the boredom bug for many years, but when Covid-19 forced them to lock up their Nahoon Beach guest house they realised that they had to change.

Sharon is, according to her daughter Jessica, a very handy baker who makes great preserves, and her father Clifford spent many years running hotels in Durban, so he knew his way around catering.

“I worked for the Southern Sun group for many years, under the then boss Peter Bacon and then resigned to join another hotel in Umhlanga Rocks, the Cabana. A little while after I had gotten comfortable in the new job, Southern Sun purchased it, so I signed up with the group again.”

Sadly after the split they struggled to make a go of it and we took over their half — Jessica

Jessica was a teacher. Unfortunately father and daughter were beset with health issues which had forced them to slow down.

“After few discussions we decided to open a shop, selling a range of confectionery, and preserves which I made,” explained Sharon.

The next step was a venue.

“We saw an advert for a vacant shop in Old Transkei Road but it had just been taken. Luckily the tenants felt it was too big so the landlord offered to split it. Sadly after the split they struggled to make a go of it and we took over their half.”

No sooner had they opened when several bakers approached them to sell their goods, and “Oh Crumbs” was off to a great start.

It became a real family affair when Jessica decided to give up teaching and became an employee and shareholder in the business.

“It really suits my personality. I’m a people person, and I love to discuss our range with customers who are undecided. Plus I can chat to the 60 or so bakers that supply us when they come into the shop.”

In its four years of trading, the family team has come across several heart–warming supplier stories.

“We had one baker who would wake at dawn to bake fresh scones and sell them at a bus stop in Mdantsane. She was both a good baker and a great salesperson.

“Her employer offered to allow her to use her kitchen for baking and when the employer drove to work she delivered the scones to ‘Crumbs’ before 9am. The baker still supplies us through her now thriving business.”

Another female baker started supplying ‘Crumbs’. At the first month end she called on ‘Crumbs’ for her payment and Clifford put the R3,000 in her hand, her sales for the month.

“She burst into tears,” he said.

“She had never seen so much money, and certainly not her own, in her hands. However, as with the scones, this tale also has a delightful end. Now that she has a regular monthly income earner she is using a part of it to put her daughter through Cape Town University.

“It is a marvellous feeling to be able to assist the people that are assisting us with their great produce.”

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