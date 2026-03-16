Finding a universal truth in reaching for the stars with persistence and passion

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PASSIONATE: Driven by curiosity as a child, Komani-born Zanele Kukuma has built a career helping scientists explore the universe. Today, the 34-year-old works as a software engineer developing systems that assist astronomers capture and analyse space images.

Driven by curiosity as a child, Komani-born Zanele Kukuma has built a career helping scientists explore the universe.

Today, the 34-year-old works as a software engineer developing systems that assist astronomers in capturing and analysing space images.

Kukuma started her technological career outside the labs and research groups she currently works with.

She attended Nonzwakazi Primary School before moving on to Inyathi High School, where she studied until Grade 9.

Later she relocated to Cape Town to finish high school at Thandokhulu High School in Mowbray.

After matric, Kukuma enrolled at the University of the Western Cape, where she studied computer science.

Today she works as a mid-level software engineer in the astronomy field, part of a team that builds software used by scientists studying space.

“In my role we build software that helps astronomers image and study the universe more effectively,” she said.

Dedication and perseverance are what got me to where I am today — Zanele Kukuma, software engineer

Her interest in science and technology developed from an early age, driven by curiosity and a desire to understand how things work. But the road to becoming a software engineer was not always smooth.

“Dedication and perseverance are what got me to where I am today,” she said.

Kukuma said coming from a disadvantaged background meant that pursuing a demanding degree such as computer science required determination. She said there were moments when the journey felt overwhelming.

“My journey wasn’t simple, because at one point I took a three-year break from my studies, worked for a while, and later returned to complete my degree. That experience taught me resilience and persistence,” she said.

One of her earliest challenges, she said, was starting university without owning a laptop, forcing her to rely on campus computer labs to complete her work. Later, during an internship, she faced the pressure of working with a demanding senior colleague.

I draw inspiration from people across different walks of life, especially from their experiences and success stories — Kukuma

There were also the realities many young professionals encounter, including financial strain and navigating workplace dynamics.

“I have also experienced being in spaces where your skin colour can create doubts before you even present yourself,” she said.

“But those experiences taught me resilience and the importance of celebrating small wins as you solve problems.”

Despite the challenges, Kukuma continued to push forward. She credits the stories and achievements of people from different backgrounds as a source of inspiration.

“I draw inspiration from people across different walks of life, especially from their experiences and success stories,” she said.

Colleagues and friends often describe her as a storyteller, someone who is humble, accommodating, funny and thoughtful. That love for storytelling recently took shape in a personal project she has been working on for several years.

After four years of dedication, Kukuma completed her first romantic novel titled Rough Edges: A Soulmate or Something which she plans to launch on March 28.

“It proves to myself that I can be more than one thing and that it’s okay to embrace different passions,” she said. “It’s also the fulfilment of my inner child’s dream of becoming a writer.”

Balancing a technical career with creative pursuits is something she believes can inspire others who feel limited by expectations.

For Kukuma, success is not defined only by professional achievements but also by the impact she can make in the lives of others.

“My greatest achievement has been discovering my purpose, creating impact and helping others,” she said.

“It’s fulfilling to know that my work and experiences can contribute positively to other people’s journeys.”

Her message to young people, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, is simple: remain open to learning.

“My advice is to always remain teachable,” she said.

“Be willing to learn, stay disciplined and be patient with yourself. Once you master how to learn, you can teach yourself almost anything.”

While she does not follow a specific motto, Kukuma believes that challenges are part of life and should be approached with a problem-solving mindset.

“Life will always present challenges,” she said.

“What matters is how you respond to them. I try to focus on being solution-orientated and always look for ways to move forward.”

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