From home-based idea to business helping others

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What began as a simple effort to improve her husband’s CV has grown into a business helping job seekers, students and small enterprises across Buffalo City Metro.

Sinoxolo Pakade-Jelu, founder of Pakade Typework (PTW), turned a period of unemployment into an opportunity to forge her own path.

After studying information and communication technology (ICT), she struggled to secure a job despite repeated applications.

“I sent out many CVs after graduating, but nothing came back.

“It was discouraging, but I refused to give up,” she said.

Rather than waiting for an opportunity, she created one.

She began by revising her husband’s CV — a step that would shape her future.

“That was the moment everything changed.

“I realised I could help others while building something for myself,” she said.

From that starting point, PTW was established.

Today, Pakade-Jelu offers a range of services, including CV writing, business profiles, academic support and personalised branded items such as mugs, notebooks, keyrings and stickers.

Her ICT background, though not used in a traditional corporate role, has been central to running her business.

It enables her to manage digital systems, communicate with clients and improve her services.

There were mistakes and times when I was unsure about adding new services, but every challenge taught me something

Starting without financial backing presented challenges.

One of the first major boosts came when her husband gifted her a printer, allowing her to expand into branded products — now a key part of her business.

“The journey was slow and sometimes confusing.

“There were mistakes and times when I was unsure about adding new services, but every challenge taught me something,” she said.

Her entrepreneurial mindset developed early.

As a schoolgirl and later a student, she sold sweets and small items to earn extra income — experiences that shaped her work ethic and independence.

Today, her work extends beyond business.

She actively supports unemployed youth by helping them improve their CVs and become more competitive in the job market.

“I know what it feels like to be overlooked, so I want to help others stand a better chance,” she said.

Like many entrepreneurs, she faced periods of doubt, particularly in the early stages when clients were limited.

She credits her resilience, along with the support of her family, for helping her persist.

Her efforts have begun to show results.

What started as a home-based operation has grown into a business with its own office space — a milestone she describes as one of her greatest achievements.

Looking ahead, Pakade-Jelu plans to strengthen her business systems, improve client communication and expand her range of services.

She also intends to continue her community initiatives, ensuring her work delivers both economic and social value.

Her message to young people is to take initiative and make use of available resources.

“Use what you have, be creative and take action.

“Sometimes the path you studied for may not open, but that does not mean you cannot succeed,” she said.

She lives by a motto passed down from her father: “Ungoyiswa yinto engathethiyo” — do not let meaningless things defeat you.

For Pakade-Jelu, it is a reminder to stay focused, ignore negativity and keep moving forward.

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