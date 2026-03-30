Eastern Cape artist builds creative hub from rural roots

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Moulding clay into scenes inspired by his surroundings along the Cacadu River as a child laid the foundation for Solomzi Mjayezi, who is now the founder and director of Artside Space, a creative branding and art consultancy established in 2016. SUPPLIED

Moulding clay into scenes inspired by his surroundings along the Cacadu River as a child laid the foundation for Solomzi Mjayezi, who is now the founder and director of Artside Space, a creative branding and art consultancy established in 2016.

Now 44, Mjayezi has grown into a respected multi-disciplinary creative whose work spans visual art, design, murals, branding and event curation.

But his journey began in the rural village of Mambendeni near Gcuwa in the Eastern Cape, where access to resources was limited and art was not seen as a clear career path.

“I didn’t want to simply create; I wanted to build something that could potentially open doors for other people too,” he said.

Mjayezi describes himself as largely self-taught, with his natural talent shaped over time through practice and persistence.

He later enrolled at East London College, now Buffalo City College, where he studied graphic design. “That helped me understand structure and gave me tools to take my creativity more seriously,” Mjayezi said.

Today, he works full-time as a creative entrepreneur. Through Artside Space, he collaborates with a wide network of artists, designers, photographers and event coordinators, depending on the needs of each project.

His work is grounded in storytelling, often drawing from rural life, African heritage and the lived experiences of ordinary people.

“A lot of my inspiration comes from where I come from, our stories, our culture and our history,” he said.

“I’m also inspired by struggle heroes and people whose journeys carry lessons that are still relevant today.”

There were moments when things moved slowly and I had to figure things out on my own. But I stayed consistent. That’s what carried me through

Despite his success, Mjayezi said the journey has not been easy. Growing up in a rural area meant limited opportunities, and at times he had to navigate his path alone.

“There were moments when things moved slowly and I had to figure things out on my own. But I stayed consistent. That’s what carried me through,” he said.

He believes he has also played a role in his growth. “People who know me would probably say I’m quiet but very focused. I take what I do seriously, especially when it comes to my community.”

That sense of community is at the heart of Artside Space. For Mjayezi, the business is not just about personal success but about creating opportunities for others.

“I didn’t want to be the only one who makes it out. There are so many talented people who just need a platform,” he said.

Over the years, his work has helped create opportunities for many young creatives. In the past four years alone, through curating a full-day Artside Collective event presented at the Umtiza Arts Festival, he has created work for more than 42 artists.

These artists come from areas including Qonce, Komani, Mdantsane, Amalinda, Phumlani, Buffalo Flats, Gqeberha, Bhisho and Hamburg.

His work includes portraits of icons such as Nelson Mandela, Steve Biko, Oliver Tambo, Chris Hani, Credo Mutwa, and Black Coffee, among others.

One of his most memorable moments was presenting a portrait to Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, celebrating his journey from Engcobo to leadership.

“Having the opportunity to meet and personally present the portrait to him was a humbling experience,” he said.

“I was moved by his warmth and his embodiment of Ubuntu. His words of encouragement left a lasting impact on my journey.”

While he has not yet begun trading internationally, Mjayezi has started building connections beyond SA.

Through travels to places such as London, Mozambique and Tanzania, he has opened doors for future collaborations. “It’s still growing, but the foundation is there,” he said.

In future, he hopes to grow Artside Space into a stronger creative hub, particularly for young people from rural areas. He is also interested in exploring how art can connect with technology in a changing world.

To aspiring creatives, he said, “Start where you are. Don’t wait for perfect conditions. Use what you have, stay consistent and keep learning. Talent alone is not enough; you also need discipline and to understand the business side of what you do.”

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