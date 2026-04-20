Art school founder’s approach shapes its success

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For nearly two decades, Sharon Mallinson has been teaching children to express themselves through art — building a network of classes that now reach hundreds of pupils each week.

Mallinson, who holds a master’s degree in visual art education, has been running art classes since 2006, working with children from as young as four, as well as adults.

Her programmes also support pupils preparing for creative degrees in SA and abroad.

Today, she runs art departments at six schools, working with about 900 pupils.

“There are amazing rewards when inspiring children, some hardly four years old, who have taken up art, plus many adults.

“Most of them end up loving the medium.”

Her path into art education has been shaped by a lifelong interest in creativity.

“I was always the family’s creative one, making all the presents for birthdays and Christmas,” she said.

I calculated about 13 hours a week were taken up by meetings, which was a waste of my time. It would be better spent teaching art

After school, she studied at Mowbray Teacher’s College and the University of Cape Town, but soon realised that traditional classroom teaching had no attraction.

“What with all the admin, school reports and meetings, it was not for me.

“I calculated about 13 hours a week were taken up by meetings, which was a waste of my time. It would be better spent teaching art.”

That led her to open her first art school.

Mallinson said her approach focused on creativity rather than rigid outcomes.

“I see art as a subject with no right and wrong answers.

“Children love this and feel freer in the art room to try different ideas.

“It is through this freedom that real creativity surfaces.”

Over the years, her pupils have achieved recognition in competitions and exhibitions, both locally and internationally.

“The biggest accolade is having work accepted in the Sanlam Calendar competition, but we have also had work accepted in exhibitions in China and in the World Schools Exhibition, as well as eisteddfod awards.”

While these achievements are encouraging, she said her priority remained the process rather than the end result.

“Although my school does well in competitions, it is never my aim to promote the end product, but rather to enjoy the process.”

Mallinson said creating a supportive environment had been central to the school’s success.

“I wanted it to be a place where children and adults would feel confident and excited about art — a place where you can express yourself freely without anyone correcting you.

“I feel I’ve succeeded in offering my original idea.

“It is a safe place for pupils to grow and succeed in the art field.”

Her work now extends beyond teaching techniques into helping young people build confidence and explore creative thinking.

For Mallinson, the most rewarding aspect of her career remains seeing that transformation.

“It is a really beautiful thing to witness.”

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