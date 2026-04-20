From garage startup to factory providing jobs

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Amandla Buswana, founder of Buswana Creations which was established in 2022

What began on a broken ironing board in her mother’s garage has grown into a fully operational factory for Amandla Buswana, a 30-year-old entrepreneur building a manufacturing business in KuGompo City.

Buswana is the founder of Buswana Creations, a uniform manufacturing company based in Arcadia Park that now supplies schools, businesses, banks, churches and funeral homes.

Her journey into fashion and entrepreneurship began long before the business was formally established.

Born and raised in KuGompo City, she attended Southern Primary School before moving to St Anne’s Primary School, where she completed her foundation phase.

She later matriculated from Beaconhurst High School.

After school, she followed her passion and enrolled at the Durban University of Technology to study fashion design and textiles.

“I was always creative,” she said.

“In school, I would alter the uniforms of my classmates for a small fee, adding trims or changing the design to match what was popular at the time.”

That early creativity laid the foundation for what would later become her business.

Buswana Creations was established in 2022, but its roots go back to far humbler beginnings.

“My mother’s broken ironing board was my workspace for more than a year,” she said.

“I then moved into the garage, where I slowly built a small setup and hired one person to help with sewing.”

With no financial backing or inherited resources, she had to build the business from scratch.

She outsourced some of the work, saved consistently and reinvested every cent into growing the company.

“It wasn’t easy, but I had a clear goal and a sense of urgency.

“I knew I had to make it work,” she said.

That persistence has paid off.

What started as a small home-based operation has grown into a functioning factory, creating jobs and expanding its client base.

A major breakthrough came last year when Buswana won first place in the Eastern Cape at the Hollywoodbets Bambelela Awards.

The recognition brought new visibility to her business and opened doors for growth.

“I was honoured to receive the award in the presence of leaders such as premier Oscar Mabuyane and Buffalo City Metro mayor Princess Faku,” she said.

“It validated the work I have been putting in and helped position my business on a larger platform.”

The award also accelerated the development of her factory, giving her the momentum to scale up operations.

If you have a vision and you are willing to work for it, it is possible to build something meaningful — Amandla Buswana, founder of Buswana Creations

Despite the growth, Buswana remains focused on consistency and continuous improvement.

She draws inspiration from everyday experiences, with a strong appreciation for quality and attention to detail.

“I am inspired by art, travel and the world around me,” she said.

“Creativity needs exposure and freedom.

“Seeing different places helps me think differently and improve what I create.”

Those close to her describe her as disciplined and driven — qualities she believes are essential in business.

“My mother says I do not tolerate excuses, but I think that is part of what keeps me going,” she said.

At the core of her approach is a strong sense of responsibility, both to her business and to the people it supports.

As a first-generation entrepreneur, Buswana hopes her story will inspire others, particularly young people who feel limited by their circumstances.

“I started with nothing, but I stayed committed,” she said.

“If you have a vision and you are willing to work for it, it is possible to build something meaningful.”

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