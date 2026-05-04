Heritage council invites applications for project funding

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The National Heritage Council (NHC) is calling on individuals and organisations to apply for its 2026/27 funding cycle for community-based heritage projects.

The closing date for applications is May 15.

The NHC said funded projects must focus on preserving South Africa’s cultural heritage through research, documentation, digitisation, education and knowledge transfer.

Eligible applicants include educational institutions, non-profit companies, non-profit and non-governmental organisations, community-based organisations, associations, foundations, community trusts (excluding family trusts), and traditional councils.

NHC CEO Dr Thabo Manetsi said the funding formed part of the council’s mandate to support projects that contribute to preserving the country’s cultural legacy.

“A core responsibility of the NHC is to allocate funding to heritage projects that align with our mandate and contribute meaningfully to preserving SA’s diverse cultural legacy. These initiatives play a vital role in strengthening social cohesion and fostering a shared national identity,” Manetsi said.

Funding will be allocated across three categories:

Living heritage : Projects documenting oral histories, indigenous knowledge systems, cultural digitisation, and the preservation of Khoi and San heritage.

: Projects documenting oral histories, indigenous knowledge systems, cultural digitisation, and the preservation of Khoi and San heritage. Cultural, natural and resistance heritage : Initiatives focusing on traditional leadership, resistance movements and culturally significant or sacred sites.

: Initiatives focusing on traditional leadership, resistance movements and culturally significant or sacred sites. Education and training: Programmes aimed at promoting heritage awareness, knowledge transfer and public education.

The NHC said applicants who have received funding through the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme or previous NHC cycles will not be eligible unless all outstanding reports have been submitted and deliverables met.

Applications must be submitted online via the NHC’s Praxis grant management system, accessible through the NHC website.

No emailed or hand-delivered applications will be accepted.

For more information on requirements and criteria, visit www.nhc.org.za or email funding@nhc.org.za. — GCIS Vuk’uzenzele

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