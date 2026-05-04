Seamstress has right design for growing her business

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Duncan Village seamstress Hloni Nkathazo has turned a passion for creativity into a growing home-based business, with support from her husband Azola helping to take her designs to a wider audience.

Duncan Village seamstress Hloni Nkathazo has turned a passion for creativity into a growing home-based business, with support from her husband helping to take her designs to a wider audience.

The 38-year-old, who specialises in colourful Xhosa traditional wear, is building a name for herself through determination, self-taught skills and an entrepreneurial mindset.

Her husband, Azola, plays a key role in the business by modelling her garments on social media — an approach that has helped attract new clients and boost visibility.

Nkathazo’s journey into fashion was shaped by a difficult upbringing. Born in KuGompo City and raised in Centane, she said she was pushed to become independent at a young age.

“I grew up in a hard situation, and that pushed me to start working at a young age so I could help my family,” she said.

Her first steps into earning an income came through hairstyling, where she began building both skills and confidence.

“I started by doing people’s hair when I was still very young. That is where I discovered I love working with people and creating something beautiful,” Nkathazo said.

She attended Duncan Village Primary School before moving to Ebenezer Majombozi Senior Secondary School. Although she passed Grade 11, she did not complete matric.

Rather than allowing that setback to define her, she focused on building a livelihood.

“I didn’t finish school, but I told myself I still want to be a businesswoman,” she said.

That ambition evolved over time. While working as a hairstylist, Nkathazo developed an interest in fashion design, gradually shifting her focus from hair to clothing.

“I loved designing new hairstyles, and from there I became interested in designing clothes,” she said.

A turning point came when her husband bought her a sewing machine, giving her the tools to pursue her interest more seriously.

“My husband believed in me and bought me my first machine. That is how I started sewing, and I have never looked back,” she said.

Today, Nkathazo runs her business from home, designing and producing traditional garments that reflect both culture and individuality.

Despite working without a formal studio, she continues to grow her client base through word of mouth and social media.

“I work from home and do everything myself, but my husband helps me with many things. He also wears my designs and posts them on social media to market the business,” she said.

By modelling her designs, Azola has helped present the clothing in a relatable way, expanding her reach and building confidence in her brand.

“His support means everything to me. It gives me strength to continue even when things are difficult.”

I want to have my own place to work and create jobs for other people

For Nkathazo, one of the most rewarding aspects of the business is the ability to support her family while doing work she enjoys.

“Having customers and being able to satisfy their needs makes me happy, because it also helps me take care of my family,” she said.

She now hopes to take the next step by securing a dedicated workspace and creating opportunities for others.

“I want to have my own place to work and create jobs for other people,” she said.

Her long-term goal is to expand the business beyond a home operation and establish herself as a recognised designer.

“If you love something, it can take you to another level in life. Although my business is still growing, it is far from where I started,” she said.

Nkathazo encouraged aspiring entrepreneurs, particularly young women facing similar challenges, to remain focused and resilient.

“Never give up and always work hard. Even if things are not going the way you want them to, just keep going.”

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