Determined former teacher blazes a trail in medical field

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From a classroom in rural Ngqamakwe to specialist training, Dr Phathiswa Sifuba-Makapela’s journey has broken new ground for young people hoping to build careers in medicine.

From a classroom in rural Ngqamakwe to specialist training, Dr Phathiswa Sifuba-Makapela’s journey has broken new ground for young people hoping to build careers in medicine.

Originally from Ngqamakwe in the former Transkei, Sifuba-Makapela has become the first candidate to qualify as a chemical pathology specialist through the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) Nelson Mandela Academic Laboratory and Walter Sisulu University — a breakthrough for local training capacity in the province.

Her journey reflects a non-linear but determined path into medicine.

After completing a BSc at what is now Walter Sisulu University, she spent six years working as a teacher before returning to pursue her medical career.

Chemical pathology is a specialised branch of medicine focused on diagnosing and monitoring disease through laboratory testing.

Specialists analyse blood and other body fluids to detect conditions ranging from diabetes and kidney disease to hormonal and metabolic disorders.

Their work is central to modern health care, informing treatment decisions, tracking patient progress and supporting clinicians with accurate, timely data.

Becoming a chemical pathologist requires a long and structured training pathway.

After completing a medical degree, graduates must undertake an internship and community service before entering registrar training in chemical pathology, which typically takes several years and combines clinical practice with laboratory-based work.

It is not only a personal milestone, but a reminder of perseverance, faith, and the importance of never giving up on one’s dreams

The process demands strong scientific grounding, attention to detail and a commitment to patient-centred care, even though much of the work happens behind the scenes.

Reflecting on her achievement, Sifuba-Makapela said it represented more than a personal milestone.

“This achievement means a great deal to me. It is not only a personal milestone, but a reminder of perseverance, faith, and the importance of never giving up on one’s dreams.”

Her training included time in Pretoria, where she completed part of her registrar programme before returning to the Eastern Cape to finish her specialisation.

That experience, she said, reinforced both the challenges and the importance of building specialist training pathways closer to home.

“For many years, doctors from rural and under-resourced areas have had to leave the province to complete specialist training,” she said.

“This milestone demonstrates that it is possible to build local capacity and develop specialists closer to home.”

Her interest in the discipline began during medical school, where she became fascinated by how laboratory results guided clinical decisions and improved patient outcomes.

Today, her work centres on strengthening laboratory systems, improving consultation between clinicians and laboratories, and supporting the next generation of specialists.

Working in largely rural communities has shaped her approach.

“Every result belongs to a patient who depends on timely and accurate answers,” Sifuba-Makapela said.

“As chemical pathologists, we play a critical role in bridging the gap between the laboratory and clinicians.”

Her achievement is also being recognised as a broader step forward for health care in the province, signalling growing capacity to train and retain highly specialised professionals locally.

Looking ahead, she is focused on improving quality systems in laboratories and contributing to sustainable diagnostic services that can strengthen patient care.

But her message to young people — particularly those from rural or under-represented backgrounds — is clear: “Your background does not define your future.

“The journey may be long and challenging, but with resilience, hard work, and support, it is possible to achieve your goals.”

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