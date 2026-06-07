SASHA KNOTT | Why young job-seekers need to make their own opportunities

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Mokhale Poghiso stands at a traffic light with his degree certificate in one hand and a poster in the other hand looking for work on August 25 2025 in Bloemfontein. File photo:

Annually, thousands of young South Africans complete school, college and university believing that their qualification is the key to securing their future. And for many, it is. But for many more, it is simply the beginning of unemployment.

That is why South Africa’s youth cannot afford to wait for permission, perfect circumstances or the ideal opportunity to materialise. Qualifications remain valuable, but they are no longer a guaranteed pathway to employment. In today’s economy, waiting for a job offer, another qualification or someone else to create an opportunity is not enough. Young people need to think differently about how they build experience, develop skills and create momentum in their careers.

This youth month, we again find ourselves confronted by an unsettling reality. Youth unemployment remains one of the most pressing challenges our country faces. StatsSA recently reported that unemployment among those aged between 15 and 24 exceeds 60%, while millions remain outside employment and education.