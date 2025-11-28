Title deeds finally presented to hundreds of Mdantsane residents

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BIG DAY: At the title deeds handover held at the Mdantsane NU10 Community Hall on Thursday are, from left, human settlements MEC Siphokazi Lusithi, minister Thembi Simelane and Buffalo City Metro mayor Princess Faku.

Hundreds of families in Mdantsane finally own their homes after human settlements minister Thembi Simelane presented them with their title deeds on Thursday.

This marks a major step in restoring dignity and property rights to residents who have waited years for ownership documents.

The ceremony was also presided over by human settlements MEC Siphokazi Lusithi and Buffalo City Metro mayor Princess Faku.

“This is an overall project that will be done in phases. The MEC will be doing 1,500 jointly with the municipality,” Simelane said.

“The first phase was 500 which is almost completed, electricity has been connected and water will be connected.

“We are hoping the completion of the first phase will be by December 13.”

Referring to housing problems which included people invading land and demanding homes, the minister said: “The demand for houses is an ever-growing one.

“Our initiative is to ignite the economy and reduce the list of people in waiting.

“We are calling on people to wait on process and municipalities to conclude it.

“The crisis of a shortage of houses is there, but we need people to co-operate with the government.

“Together with the housing development agency, we are verifying informal settlements across the country to see if people do qualify to be allocated houses.”

The handover formed part of the nationwide campaign aimed at accelerating the registration and transfer of fully subsidised government houses to the beneficiaries, while pushing for the registration of more than 80,000 title deeds across the country by the end of the medium-term development plan.

We want to encourage people, particularly those who are still in informal settlements, to wait to rightfully occupy land that is meant for them, and houses that are meant for them. — Human settlements MEC Siphokazi Lusithi

Lusithi said the department was waiting for a solution regarding residents who were illegally occupying houses in the Duncan Village housing project.

“That was a wake-up call for the department, so we have decided that residents at NU18 must occupy their homes just to avoid vandalism and illegal occupation.

“We want to encourage people, particularly those who are still in informal settlements, to wait to rightfully occupy land that is meant for them, and houses that are meant for them.”

The department, together with the provincial department and municipality was handing over 1,000 title deeds to the rightful owners so that people had security of tenure.

Many Mdantsane residents have lived in their government-subsidised homes for more than a decade without receiving acknowledgement of ownership.

For many of Thursday’s recipients, the moment was a deeply emotional one.

Community members who received their documents said the title deeds provided long-awaited security.

Mlakoyiti Gwala, who lives with her mentally challenged son, said she was relieved and excited to finally receive her title deed.

“I have been living here for more than 15 years without proof that this house is ours.

“Today gives me peace. I can now sleep peacefully, as I always had nightmares that I’d be evicted.”

Veliswa Gxasheka said she had been living without a title deed for nine years.

“I can now say my children’s home is in my name. I waited more than two decades to get a house.

“I am excited and relieved that my dreams have finally come true.”

Ntombizandile Thabalaza said: “I have been living in this area for 18 years, with hopes that I would own my house.

“Patience did play its role, I am happy that we can now live freely without worrying that one day our home will be taken away from us.”

Daily Dispatch