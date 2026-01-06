Satisfying outcome as tourists enjoy Buffalo City festive season

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A Buffalo City beach festival. The 2025 festive season drew thousands of tourists to the Eastern Cape.

The 2025 festive season drew thousands of tourists to the Eastern Cape, with Buffalo City Metro welcoming a major influx of visitors who packed beaches and entertainment areas.

Preliminary tourism figures for December 15 to January 2 indicate a strong upward trend, with accommodation occupancy estimated at 79% — a 14% increase compared with the previous festive season.

BCM spokesperson Bongani Fuzile said they estimated direct overnight visitor spending at R51.2m, while day visitors contributed an estimated R14.4m.

“This brings the total estimated direct tourism spend to R65.6m, with figures expected to rise further as the festive season continues until January 15 2026,” Fuzile said.

He said the positive figures reflected both the city’s growing appeal and the impact of co-ordinated planning.

“These numbers are a clear indication that Buffalo City is strengthening its position as a destination of choice, while also delivering tangible economic benefits to local businesses and informal traders,” he said.

The metro reported high levels of safety, co-ordinated operations and vibrant social and cultural activity throughout the festive period.

Fuzile said beach precincts benefited from heightened law enforcement and lifeguard deployments, particularly between Christmas and New Year.

“Two near-drowning incidents were successfully managed by BCM lifeguards and divers,” he said.

“No fatalities were recorded on BCM beaches and one missing child was safely reunited with the family.”

Things had gone smoothly in popular recreational areas.

“No major incidents were reported in the Ebuhlanti area during the festive period, apart from one assault case, which is currently being handled by the SAPS,” Fuzile said.

“Together we delivered a festive season that was safe, peaceful, economically vibrant and memorable, positioning Buffalo City strongly for future holidays and events.”

However, some residents’ groups expressed concern about enforcement.

Public drinking ‘out of control’

The Quigney Ratepayers’ Association said poor control during the festive season, particularly around public drinking, affected residents’ quality of life and the area’s appeal.

“There is really no control and everybody is just allowed to do as they please,” chair Cedric Pringle said.

“Other societies apply zero tolerance when it comes to public drinking, and it makes a huge difference.”

He questioned inconsistencies in law enforcement visibility across beaches.

“Every year at Nahoon Beach there is control, but at other beaches it’s a free-for-all.

“That makes absolutely no sense, especially when you consider that Orient Beach and Eastern Beach are among the biggest tourist attractions and draw the largest crowds.”

Pringle said alcohol consumption in public spaces inevitably contributed to crime.

“Wherever alcohol is freely used in public, some form of crime will take place.

“Zero tolerance would help reduce crime and make people feel safer and happier,” he said.

He also said residents had struggled to reach authorities over the New Year period.

“We had many issues and could not get hold of them when we needed help,” he said.

He suggested pedestrian-only zones during peak season to improve crowd management and alcohol control.

Businesses across East London reported improved trading, particularly in tourism-linked sectors such as accommodation, restaurants, transport and entertainment.

Businessman Luthando Bara said the season highlighted tourism’s economic importance.

“The festive season brought welcome relief to many businesses across East London, particularly those linked to tourism,” he said.

“Even short-term spikes in visitor numbers translate into real income for local businesses and households.”

Bara said most visitors were domestic travellers from within the Eastern Cape and neighbouring provinces, and noted visible activity in shopping and entertainment zones.

He said the province could unlock greater tourism revenue with better support for events and air access.

“The province needs to place far greater value on tourism as an economic sector and actively fund tourism products, particularly events.”

He said improved summer weather also contributed to turnout.

“This is the type of climate that helped build Durban into a consistent tourism destination over the past two decades,” he said.

Port Alfred Tourism chair Wouter Hensen said formal surveys were being conducted.

“It was a good season and our visitors were pleased with the hospitality and value for money.

“We are curious to learn if volumes and revenues beat last year,” he said.