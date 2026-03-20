Trashed, neglected amenities just days away from Easter weekend

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Locked toilets, overgrown surroundings and used toilet paper scattered on the ground — that is the scene welcoming visitors and residents to busy local leisure spots.

Bonza Bay Beach and the nearby Batting Bridge picnic site draw steady crowds, but a lack of functioning ablution facilities has left residents and holidaymakers frustrated.

Outside East London, facilities at Glen Eden Beach left much to be desired.

Visits to the sites this week revealed locked toilet blocks, overgrown surroundings and clear signs of misuse, including discarded used toilet paper.

At Bonza Bay, permanent ablution facilities have reportedly been closed for more than nine months due to blocked drainage pipes.

Temporary mobile toilets installed during peak holiday periods have repeatedly been removed without replacement, leaving visitors without access to basic sanitation.

Vandalised ablution facilities at Glen Eden beach have been left unusable. Picture: ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

Ward councillor Frederick Pohl said the issues dated back to 2023 when municipal renovations failed to resolve infrastructure problems.

“After renovations, the toilets were still not properly usable, with leaking pipes and no windows, making it very dark inside.

“It was repaired again and became usable, but was later vandalised,” Pohl said.

He said more complications arose in 2024.

“There was another problem with the drain pipes. Since then, we’ve been told they are waiting for a service provider to be appointed.”

Pohl said temporary relief measures had been inconsistent, with portable toilets provided intermittently during busy periods.

“Portable toilets were provided during December, but they were later removed without any replacement.

“The same pattern occurred last October and again in March 2026,” he said.

He described his repeated attempts to engage municipal officials as largely ineffective.

Three of BCM’s most frequented coastal leisure spots are under scrutiny as concerns mount over the lack of basic amenities. Bonza Bay Beach, the nearby Batting Bridge picnic site and Glen Eden Beach continue to attract steady streams of visitors, but the absence of working public toilets is frustrating from residents and holidaymakers alike. Pictures ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

“I have been in contact with the beaches section of solid waste and environmental management before every major tourist period since 2023, mostly via WhatsApp,” he said.

“It is almost like talking to the trees in the picnic site.”

Pohl criticised what he described as a lack of proactive maintenance and oversight.

“Why must a councillor constantly remind officials what needs to be done?” he said.

“It is unacceptable to allow facilities to deteriorate due to a lack of maintenance.

“Officials must get out of their air-conditioned offices and conduct proper oversight.”

Pohl urged visitors to use alternative facilities where possible.

“I request residents and visitors to use the toilets at the lifesavers’ shack, although it is not adequate,” he said.

Toilets at Bonza Bay have reportedly been closed for more than nine months due to blocked drainage pipes. Picture: ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

“At least it helps prevent people from resorting to open spaces.”

He said he would again push for temporary toilets, but that this could not replace permanent solutions.

“If the municipality repairs these toilets, I will once again allocate ward-based resources to ensure they are cleaned and maintained, as we did previously,” Pohl said.

Similar concerns emerged at Glen Eden Beach in the neighbouring Great Kei municipality, where vandalised ablution facilities have also been left unusable.

DA councillor Sharne Jacobs said she raised concerns in 2025 after conducting an oversight visit.

“I reported the condition of the ablutions to municipal management and the ward councillor, and also raised concerns about the lack of signage indicating designated swimming areas due to strong rip currents,” Jacobs said.

I have been in contact with the beaches section of solid waste and environmental management before every major tourist period since 2023, mostly via WhatsApp. It is almost like talking to the trees in the picnic site — Ward councillor Frederick Pohl

She warned that Glen Eden experienced a high number of drowning and near-drowning incidents each year, with safety interventions proving inadequate.

“The deployment of lifeguards in December 2025 was not effective,” she said.

“They were poorly managed by the appointed service provider, with some failing to report for duty or not working the required hours.”

Jacobs cited a drowning on Christmas Day as evidence of critical gaps in emergency preparedness.

“There were no lifeguards or emergency equipment available.”

She said vandalism and neglect had turned once functional facilities into a safety hazard.

Three of BCM’s most frequented coastal leisure spots are under scrutiny as concerns mount over the lack of basic amenities. Bonza Bay Beach, the nearby Batting Bridge picnic site and Glen Eden Beach continue to attract steady streams of visitors, but the absence of working public toilets is frustrating from residents and holidaymakers alike. Pictures ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

Jacobs said she had worked with residents to establish a volunteer First Responders Group, comprising community members with boats, medical training and emergency response skills.

She said there had been no feedback on when repairs to the ablutions would be completed.

Jacobs confirmed she had submitted a motion to council requesting urgent funding and called for improved security.

“The community has indicated a willingness to contribute towards hiring a security guard and maintaining the facility,” she said.

“These ablutions are not just basic amenities; they are essential to showcasing our coastline and attracting visitors to our rural coastal areas.

“The community must stand united to ensure service delivery at public facilities remains a priority.”

Great Kei municipal manager Lawrence Mambila said repairs would be completed ahead of the upcoming holidays.

“We recently fixed the toilets in December,” he said.

“It is frustrating that they always get vandalised, but we will make sure that they are ready for the Easter holidays and we will work to employ more security guards.”

However, a Dispatch visit found the beachfront facility’s toilet seats covered in human waste and no urinals installed.

Buffalo City metro spokesperson Bongani Fuzile said the municipality was aware of the problems affecting Bonza Bay.

“The current state of disrepair at the Bonza Bay facilities is primarily due to ageing infrastructure,” Fuzile said.

He said a contractor had been appointed and was expected to begin work soon.

Fuzile attributed the removal of temporary toilets to contractual issues.

“The portable toilets previously stationed near Batting Bridge were temporarily removed following the expiry of the service contract,” he said.

“Arrangements are in place for their reinstatement and they are expected to be back on site by Friday to provide interim relief to visitors.”

He said the municipality remained committed to improving service delivery.

“BCM remains committed to maintaining public amenities and ensuring that residents and visitors have access to safe and hygienic facilities.

“The municipality appreciates the public’s patience and understanding while these matters are being addressed.”

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