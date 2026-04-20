Undocumented foreign nationals among those arrested in weekend crime swoop

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Twenty-five undocumented foreign nationals were arrested as part of Operation Shanela II in KuGompo City over the weekend.

Twenty-five undocumented foreign nationals are expected to appear in court this week after being nabbed during a police operation at the weekend.

They were arrested during a high-density police operation in KuGompo City.

The arrests were made during Operation Shanela II, which ran from 9pm on Friday until 3am on Saturday, targeting crime hotspots including North End’s St Pauls Road, popularly known as California, Southernwood, as well as parts of Duncan Village.

The operation was led by provincial community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha and newly appointed provincial police commissioner Vuyisile Ncata.

Police spokesperson Nobuntu Gantana said the multidisciplinary operation focused on visible policing and compliance inspections, particularly at liquor outlets.

“A total of 168 people were searched and 70 vehicles were stopped and checked at a vehicle checkpoint,” Gantana said.

She said patrols were conducted across key public areas, including malls, ATMs, taxi ranks, railway stations, retail centres and filling stations.

Eight problematic liquor outlets in Duncan Village and surrounding areas were also visited for compliance inspections. No notices were issued.

The home affairs immigration unit screened 30 undocumented foreign nationals during the operation, with 25 arrested following verification.

A total of 17 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in KuGompo City.

Other arrests included three suspects for possession of ammunition, three for possession of drugs and two for failing to safeguard a firearm.

There is no sanctuary for lawlessness in the Eastern Cape — Vuyisile Ncata, provincial police commissioner

In Kidd’s Beach, one person was also arrested for possession of drugs.

Police said drugs, ammunition and an undisclosed amount of cash were recovered.

The operation involved members of the SAPS, provincial traffic officers, home affairs officials and the Eastern Cape Liquor Board.

“The operational concept focused on combat actions including foot and vehicle patrols, stop-and-search procedures, closure of illegal shebeens, and enforcement of the Road Traffic Act and the Immigration Act,” Gantana said.

She said the operation demonstrated a zero-tolerance approach to crime in the Buffalo City Metro.

“There is no sanctuary for lawlessness in the Eastern Cape,” he said.

Nqatha said co-ordinated operations sent a strong message that crime would not be tolerated.

The operation comes amid heightened tensions in KuGompo City over the presence of undocumented foreign nationals.

In recent weeks, residents staged marches through parts of the city, demanding stricter action against illegal immigration and calling for the deportation of undocumented migrants.

A violent protest in March saw 10 vehicles stoned and torched by protesters opposed to the alleged coronation of a Nigerian king in KuGompo City.

Daily Dispatch